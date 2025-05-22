Enthusiast Gaming Announces Strategic Partnership with Mediacube to Expand Advertising Reach Across Global Creator Network

Enthusiast Gaming unlocks access to largest network expansion in company history

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a leading gaming and media company, today announced a strategic partnership with Mediacube, one of the top creator platforms and a global leader in content monetization. Through this agreement, Enthusiast Gaming will serve as a dedicated sales arm for Mediacube, gaining direct access to run video advertisements and branded integrations across Mediacube’s expansive network of YouTube creators.

This partnership significantly expands Enthusiast Gaming’s saleable media inventory, enabling the Company to offer brands and advertisers expanded access to Gen Z and Millennial audiences at scale. With Mediacube’s global reach and roster of gaming and lifestyle creators, the collaboration positions Enthusiast to deliver premium, brand-safe advertising opportunities through video placements across high-engagement YouTube channels.

“Mediacube chose Enthusiast Gaming as a strategic partner due to their proven track record in helping brands authentically enter the gaming and creator space,” said Michael Bychenok, CEO at Mediacube. “Together, we’re opening up new, scalable monetization paths for creators and deeper brand opportunities for advertisers.”

The partnership is reciprocal in scope. Enthusiast Gaming’s creator network will also gain access to Mediacube’s proprietary platform, which provides enhanced monetization tools, real-time analytics, and content optimization features.

“This partnership immediately represents the largest expansion of our network reach to date,” said Alex Gonzalez, Chief Marketing Officer at Enthusiast Gaming. “It amplifies our current footprint, providing more opportunities for our creators and more scale for our brand partners.”

The integration of Mediacube’s inventory into Enthusiast Gaming’s direct sales portfolio will begin immediately, with new campaigns expected to launch over the next few weeks.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.



Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Enthusiast Gaming anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s strategic initiatives, events and campaigns.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning interest and foreign exchange rates; capital efficiencies, cost saving and synergies; growth and growth rates; the success in the esports and media industry; and the Company’s growth plan. While Enthusiast Gaming considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; the timing and filing of the final base shelf prospectus and corresponding Registration Statement; the potential offering of any Securities by the Company; uncertainty with respect to the completion of any future offering; the ability to obtain applicable regulatory approvals for any contemplated offerings; the ability of the Company to negotiate and complete future funding transactions; adverse industry events; and future legislative, tax and regulatory developments. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. For more information on the risk, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the public filings of Enthusiast Gaming which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. Enthusiast Gaming disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts Enthusiast Gaming: Alex Macdonald, Chief Financial Officer Investors: investor@enthusiastgaming.com Media: press@enthusiastgaming.com

