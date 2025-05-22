Sionna Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data During Oral Session at the 48th European Cystic Fibrosis Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SION), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (CF) by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein, today announced that preclinical data assessing combinations of Sionna’s nucleotide-binding domain 1 (NBD1) stabilizers, SION-451 and SION-719, with complementary Sionna CFTR modulators, galicaftor (SION-2222) and SION-109, will be featured in an oral presentation at the European Cystic Fibrosis Society’s (ECFS) 48th European Cystic Fibrosis Conference, being held June 4-7, 2025 in Milan, Italy.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: Stabilizers of CFTR NBD1 synergize with galicaftor (SION-2222) or SION-109 to enable full correction of ΔF508-CFTR

Abstract Number: WS19.01

Presenting Author: Gregory Hurlburt, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Senior Vice President, Discovery Research, Sionna

Session Title: WS19 - Upstream/downstream: new therapies for people with cystic fibrosis

Date and Time: Friday, June 6, 2025, 5:00-5:15 p.m. CET/11:00 -11:15 a.m. ET

The presentation will be made available the day of the event under the “Scientific Presentations” section within the Science page of Sionna’s website at https://www.sionnatx.com/our-science/.

About Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for CF by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the CFTR protein. Sionna’s goal is to deliver differentiated medicines for people living with CF that can restore their CFTR function to as close to normal as possible by directly stabilizing CFTR’s nucleotide-binding domain 1 (NBD1), which Sionna believes is central to potentially unlocking dramatic improvements in clinical outcomes and quality of life for people with CF. Leveraging more than a decade of the co-founders’ research on NBD1, Sionna is advancing a pipeline of small molecules engineered to correct the defects caused by the F508del genetic mutation, which resides in NBD1. Sionna is also developing a portfolio of complementary CFTR modulators that are designed to work synergistically with its NBD1 stabilizers to improve CFTR function. For more information about Sionna, visit www.sionnatx.com.

Sionna intends to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

Media Contact

Adam Daley

CG Life

212.253.8881

adaley@cglife.com

Investor Contact

Juliet Labadorf

ir@sionnatx.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.