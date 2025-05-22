Caring for premature baby a ‘rewarding and humbling’ experience for volunteer

Release date: 22/05/25

Volunteer Biljana ‘Bili’ Vitor says premature baby *Lucy just melted into her arms when she began nursing the newborn being cared for through the child protection and family support system.

Bili is among about 180 volunteers whose duties include assisting children by driving them to school, coordinating visits with family members, supporting them with homework and attendance at community events.

Along with two colleagues, Bili visited Lucy’s crib for more than two months, providing the baby with love, care and cuddles.

Lucy was in need of some special attention, and Bili had the joy of visiting up to four times a week, spending a couple of hours cuddling the infant and reading stories.

Bili’s usual role with the department’s volunteer team involves driving children to school and appointments, as well as helping with visits with family members.

The 37-year-old governance, risk and compliance management worker is currently studying a Diploma of Counselling, and she has a particular interest in trauma-informed care in early childhood and child protection reform.

Baby Lucy now lives in kinship care with family members, and Bili says she feels lucky to have played such an important role in the first part of her life. She encourages anyone interested in volunteering, to take the next step.

Bili says volunteering is an incredibly rewarding experience, providing support not only to the children but also to the frontline workers who tirelessly work around the clock to support and protect the most vulnerable in our communities.

For more info on volunteering with DCP, visit childprotection.sa.gov.au/volunteers

*Not her real name

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

Volunteers like Bili provide an extra layer of love and care to children who most need support and they are an essential part of our child protection and family support system.

Volunteer Week gives us an opportunity to acknowledge and thank the really generous people who give their time and energy to help others. It’s an opportunity to reflect on volunteering and the vital role it plays in our community and to encourage those who have been thinking about lending a hand to find out more.

Supporting children and young people to be safe, loved and nurtured is up to everyone. The almost 200 volunteers helping children in care offer extraordinary support and compassion. I thank them on behalf of the Government and all South Australians for stepping up and playing their part. Their efforts are deeply appreciated.

For anybody considering volunteering to support children and young people who’ve gone through some pretty difficult circumstances, please reach out – it may be one of the most rewarding things you ever do and it will absolutely make a difference.

Attributable to Biljana Vitor, DCP volunteer

It was just an instinct to pick her up and cuddle her and care for her. It felt as if she just melted into my arms - she was so calm and comfortable and would just snuggle and sleep.

When I would walk toward her crib and call her name, she almost seemed to recognise my voice and she would make little noises – it was really cute.

Knowing I was able to assist this young child in some way at the most vulnerable time of her life, was one of the most rewarding and humbling experiences I’ve had.

In terms of the future direction of the volunteer program, I do hope to see an increase in sports and recreational activities for the children, supported by our efforts. We are currently discussing how we can further assist the children and their families in this space.