Renewable Energy Leader Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) Automates Engineering Process to Fast-Track Gigascale Project

Solar Park Design Automation solution by CCTech

AGEL partnered with CCTech to automate engineering design process at the world’s largest solar park, driving rapid progress & sustaining growth momentum.

PUNE, MAHARASTA, INDIA, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), India’s largest renewable energy company, has cemented its market leadership by implementing a solar park design automation solution to accelerate progress at Khavda and other project sites. This milestone marks a quantum leap for AGEL, advancing their sustainable commitment to deliver 50 GW of clean, affordable, and reliable power by 2030. With this new innovative approach, the company has bid farewell to traditional design processes, replacing them with a digital approach that promises enhanced efficiency and productivity.Implementing a solar park design automation solution marks a strategic milestone for AGEL. It has modernized their design process and significantly streamlined project execution. Partnering with Centre for Computational Technologies ( CCTech ), a leading engineering technology solutions provider, AGEL leveraged CCTech's extensive expertise in Autodesk products, CAD development, automation, and industry experience to create an advanced configurator system.The new solution has successfully automated the generation of construction drawings for civil, mechanical, & electrical verticals for solar parks, streamlining the design process and enhancing efficiency. Additionally, the solar configurator also integrates tools like Civil3D, AutoCAD, Google Earth, and Google Maps API. With this, CCTech has automated important tasks like 3D terrain analysis, area grading, solar MMS table layout, pile placement, cable hanger routing, real-time geo-tagging, annotations, dimension placement, and drawing sheet generation for the company. This integrated digital workflow has simplified AGEL's complex design tasks, minimizes errors, and improves coordination between design and construction teams, ensuring a smoother transition from design to the construction phase."Our collaboration with CCTech has truly reshaped our approach to solar design," said Mr. Nilesh Patel, Associate Vice President – Engineering, AGEL; "We now have a solution that delivers the accuracy and precision we need while dramatically speeding up our processes. Engineering construction drawings & drawing-related BoQs that once took weeks are now released within a time frame of a few hours to a couple of days. Our engineering team is now finally freed from putting endless hours into tedious AutoCAD operations and can now focus on optimizing design layouts. CCTech’s expertise and dedication have been crucial in making our automation journey at AGEL both smooth and effective. This project has been a cornerstone in achieving AGEL’s clean energy vision.”Expressing his pleasure on the occasion, Sandip Jadhav, CEO at CCTech, said, "At CCTech, we’re always pushing the boundaries of engineering software automation by leveraging Autodesk’s capabilities and our deep industry insights. It’s been a pleasure working with AGEL—a company that truly shares our passion for tech-driven process improvement. I must give credit to our team; they delivered multiple critical features in record time to meet AGEL’s ambitious goal. Our technical expertise, agile approach, and enterprise intelligence have set a new benchmark in renewable energy design across the globe. And we’re just getting started—we’ve already started on a new initiative using digital twin technology for construction management. I can’t wait to see the impact it’ll have on renewable energy. "About CCTechCCTech is a global technology consultancy organization specializing in engineering software solutions, digital transformation, and automation for the AEC, manufacturing, chemical, oil & gas, and renewable energy sectors. The company is committed to democratizing BIM, CAD, and CFD technologies by reducing complexity through AI-driven automation to meet unique customer needs. Bridging the gap between cutting-edge technology and industry challenges, CCTech collaborates closely with Autodesk teams in the development of AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Infraworks, Fusion, ACC, and more, while partnering with clients to address their critical engineering challenges. In addition to providing comprehensive services in custom software development, cloud integration, and AI-powered analytics, CCTech offers innovative product solutions such as simulationHub Web Services (SWS) Platform—a fully managed, intelligent platform that empowers organizations of all sizes to execute sophisticated CFD calculations efficiently, helping them navigate complexity and accelerate time-to-market for sustainable growth.

