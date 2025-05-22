Submit Release
CorVel Announces Revenues and Earnings

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) announced the results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. Revenues for the quarter were $232 million, an increase from $207 million in the March quarter of 2024. Earnings per share for the quarter were $0.51, compared to $0.37 in the same quarter of the prior year.  Revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 were $896 million, an increase from $795 million during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. Earnings per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 were $1.83, compared to $1.47 during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The earnings per share numbers for the current and prior year have been adjusted to reflect the three-for-one stock split of its common stock which was paid on December 24, 2024.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights 

  • Revenue increased 12% to $232 million, compared to fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.
  • Gross profit increased 34% to $58.0 million, at 25% gross margin, compared to fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 gross profit of $43.4 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 38% to $0.51, compared to fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 diluted earnings per share of $0.37.
  • Exited the quarter with $171 million of cash, cash equivalents, and no borrowings.
  • The Company repurchased $9.0 million of common stock during the quarter.

During the quarter, the Company continued its strategic investment in AI to enhance its communication platform, integrating AI, IVR, and chatbots with proprietary solutions for streamlined, personalized communication and actionable data insights. AI adoption is also influencing medical billing practices, prompting enhancements in bill review capabilities to detect inaccuracies and reduce costs beyond standard fee schedules. Improvements to the bill review platform’s document viewer boost efficiency and clinical clarity for payer partners. Additionally, AI is advancing efforts to combat fraud, waste, and abuse by analyzing treatment trends and identifying early warning signs, enabling earlier intervention and reducing inappropriate care utilization.

In the health market, CERIS successfully launched its first customer through a new strategic platform partnership and signed a second agreement to expand its partner network. These initiatives align with the Company’s long-term strategy of combining organic product development with external partnerships. The combination of growing transaction volumes from existing partners and workflow optimizations yielded positive quarter results.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, improved productivity resulting from automation and augmentation across enterprise business systems.  These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment.  The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

CorVel Corporation
Quarterly Results – Income Statement
Quarters and Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024

Quarter Ended   March 31, 2025     March 31, 2024  
Revenues   $ 231,514,000     $ 207,233,000  
Cost of revenues     173,547,000       163,830,000  
Gross profit     57,967,000       43,403,000  
General and administrative     24,647,000       20,806,000  
Income from operations     33,320,000       22,597,000  
Income tax provision     6,901,000       3,143,000  
Net income   $ 26,419,000     $ 19,454,000  
Earnings Per Share:            
Basic   $ 0.51     $ 0.38  
Diluted   $ 0.51     $ 0.37  
Weighted Shares            
Basic     51,366,000       51,345,000  
Diluted     51,979,000       51,996,000  
                 


Fiscal Year Ended   March 31, 2025     March 31, 2024  
Revenues   $ 895,589,000     $ 795,311,000  
Cost of revenues     685,861,000       623,618,000  
Gross profit     209,728,000       171,693,000  
General and administrative     88,904,000       76,592,000  
Income from operations     120,824,000       95,101,000  
Income tax provision     25,659,000       18,849,000  
Net income   $ 95,165,000     $ 76,252,000  
Earnings Per Share:            
Basic   $ 1.85     $ 1.48  
Diluted   $ 1.83     $ 1.47  
Weighted Shares            
Basic     51,379,000       51,366,000  
Diluted     51,994,000       52,041,000  
                 

CorVel Corporation
Quarterly Results – Condensed Balance Sheet
March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024

    March 31, 2025     March 31, 2024  
Cash   $ 170,584,000     $ 105,563,000  
Customer deposits     101,472,000       88,142,000  
Accounts receivable, net     104,126,000       97,108,000  
Prepaid taxes and expenses     10,507,000       11,418,000  
Property, net     92,052,000       85,892,000  
Goodwill and other assets     46,410,000       42,498,000  
Right-of-use asset, net     20,825,000       24,058,000  
Total   $ 545,976,000     $ 454,679,000  
Accounts and taxes payable   $ 16,792,000     $ 16,631,000  
Accrued liabilities     187,244,000       167,868,000  
Long-term lease liabilities     19,953,000       22,533,000  
Paid-in capital     250,412,000       233,632,000  
Treasury stock     (831,510,000 )     (793,905,000 )
Retained earnings     903,085,000       807,920,000  
Total   $ 545,976,000     $ 454,679,000  
             

Contact: Melissa Storan
Phone: 949-851-1473
www.corvel.com


CorVel Announces Revenues and Earnings

