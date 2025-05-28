Pre-orders for the 'Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Gabimaru' Statue Began May 27, 2025

Ultimate Premium Masterline Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Gabimaru Front Back Size Bonus Parts

Prime 1 Studio has announced the "Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Gabimaru" statue. Pre-orders began May 27, 2025 (JST); release set for December 2026.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A 1/4 scale statue of Gabimaru, a central character from the anime series "Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku", has been released as part of the Ultimate Premium Masterline series.This statue is based on Gabimaru’s signature ninjutsu technique, Hiboshi. Gabimaru and the supernatural being Soshin are positioned diagonally, surrounded by swirling flames and blood. The contrasting poses—one in mid-air, the other frozen—visually capture the decisive outcome of their battle.Gabimaru’s design faithfully reflects his appearance in the anime, from his flowing white hair to his smaller build. His face has been carefully painted to express subtle coloration in the eyes and skin. The texture of his clothing and the reflected glow of the surrounding flames have also been recreated in detail. Soshin’s inhuman skin and expressionless face have been sculpted with equal attention to detail.The base of the statue draws inspiration from Shinsenkyo, the mysterious island featured in the series. It combines moss-covered trees, vividly colored flowers, grotesque giant centipedes, and humans transformed into floral forms—creating a surreal and otherworldly visual presentation.This Bonus Version also includes an additional masked head part and a dedicated head stand, allowing the head to be displayed separately.Product Name:Ultimate Premium Masterline Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Gabimaru Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1199Edition Size: 300Arrival Date: December 2026Scale: 1/4H:62cm W:45cm D:42cmWeight: 12.6KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・Jigokuraku Themed Base・One (1) Swappable Head (Unmasked)・One (1) Swappable Head (Masked) [BONUS PART]・One (1) Head Stand [BONUS PART]For more details, visit our online store

Gabimaru Product PV

