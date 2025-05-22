Global Freight and Logistics Market to Reach USD 8.14 Trillion by 2030, Forecasts Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence - Market Intelligence | Research & Advisory Firm

The report covers global freight and logistics market insights, and it is segmented by end-user industry, logistics function, and region.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a 2025 report by Mordor Intelligence, the freight and logistics market size is projected to grow from USD 6.38 trillion in 2025 to USD 8.14 trillion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.99%. The global freight and logistics market is experiencing consistent growth, driven by infrastructure development and technological integration. This growth is attributed to increased urbanization, e-commerce proliferation, and the adoption of digital technologies across supply chains.China: Infrastructure Expansion and Technological IntegrationChina freight and logistics industry is anticipated to grow from USD 1.31 trillion in 2025 to USD 1.78 trillion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.27%. The country's substantial investment in infrastructure, including the development of 7,000 kilometers of new expressways in 2023, underscores its commitment to enhancing logistics capabilities. According to Mordor Intelligence, the integration of autonomous and smart logistics solutions is reshaping the industry landscape.Get insights into the – China Freight and Logistics Market India: Rapid Growth Driven by Infrastructure and Sustainability InitiativesIndia freight and logistics market is projected to increase from USD 349.4 billion in 2025 to USD 545.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.32%. This growth is propelled by significant infrastructure investments, such as the expansion of national highways and the development of regional airports. According to Mordor Intelligence, initiatives like the Zero Emission Vehicles Emerging Markets Initiative (ZEV-EMI) are promoting sustainable logistics practices across the country.Read more about the India freight and logistics market - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/india-freight-logistics-market?utm_source=einpr Colombia: Strategic Developments Enhancing Logistics CapabilitiesColombia freight and logistics industry is expected to grow from USD 22.18 billion in 2025 to USD 30.02 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.24%. According to Mordor Intelligence, the upcoming operation of Puerto Antioquia by the end of 2025 is set to contribute over USD 20 million annually to the economy, enhancing the country's logistics infrastructure and boosting trade activities.Read more about the - Colombia Freight and Logistics Market Malaysia: Advancements in Logistics Performance and InfrastructureMalaysia freight and logistics market is projected to expand from USD 29.70 billion in 2025 to USD 38.28 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.20%. The country's significant climb in the World Bank's 2023 Logistics Performance Index, moving up 15 spots to 26th position, reflects its commitment to improving logistics efficiency. According to Mordor Intelligence, Investments like the USD 6.34 billion port expansion plan for Port Klang aim to increase handling capacity and accommodate growing demand.Get insights into the Malaysia freight and logistics market - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/malaysia-freight-logistics-market-study?utm_source=einpr Conclusion: Navigating the Future of Global LogisticsThe global freight and logistics industry is poised for sustained growth, driven by strategic infrastructure investments and the adoption of advanced technologies. According to Mordor Intelligence, countries like China, India, Colombia, and Malaysia continue to enhance their logistics capabilities, stakeholders across the supply chain must adapt to evolving market dynamics to capitalize on emerging opportunities. Embracing digital transformation and sustainable practices will be key to maintaining competitiveness and meeting the increasing demands of global trade.Read more about the global freight and logistics market - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/freight-logistics-market-study?utm_source=einpr About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.