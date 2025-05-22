CBP officers seize $177K in unreported U.S. currency at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, conducting outbound examinations at the Hidalgo International Bridge, seized $177,500 in bulk, unreported U.S. currency.

“Our frontline CBP officers maintain strict vigilance whether they are conducting inbound or outbound examinations, and their attention to detail resulted in this significant currency seizure,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. “Seizures of unreported bulk cash, often found to be proceeds of illicit activity, prevent profitmaking from such activity and help to secure our economy.”

Stacks containing $177,500 in unreported currency seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge.

The seizure took place on May 20 when CBP officers working at the Hidalgo International Bridge selected a 2011 Dodge for a routine outbound inspection. In secondary, CBP officers discovered five packages containing bulk U.S. currency totaling $177,500 hidden within the vehicle.

CBP officers seized the currency. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

It is not a crime to carry more than $10,000, but it is a federal offense not to declare currency or monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or more to a CBP officer upon entry or exit from the U.S., or to conceal it with intent to evade reporting requirements. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest. An individual may petition for the return of currency seized by CBP officers, but the petitioner must prove that the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories, and photos.