West Red Lake Gold Announces Official Restart of the Madsen Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (“West Red Lake Gold” or “WRLG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) is pleased to report that, at a meeting on May 21, 2025, the WRLG Board of Directors approved management’s recommendation to restart the Madsen Mine immediately.

“West Red Lake Gold acquired the Madsen Mine in June 2023 with the goal to use our team’s deep technical experience to unlock the abundant but at the time discounted potential of this mine,” said Shane Williams, President and CEO. “We have pushed hard for two years to accomplish that feat and now, with major infrastructure projects complete and our bulk sample having delivered mined tonnes and gold grade aligned with modeled expectations, our approach has been validated and we are ready to mine on a continual basis.

“This restart decision is a major milestone that has been achieved by systematically derisking the technical, operating, and funding requirements of a sustainable high-grade gold operation at Madsen and I am very pleased to deliver this restart to all key stakeholders, including our shareholders and neighbours.”

For the last year, West Red Lake Gold has communicated a plan to restart the Madsen Mine by the middle of 2025. Restarting now delivers this milestone slightly ahead of schedule, positioning the mine for an exciting second half of the year. Specifically, the Company plans to mine and process an average of 500 tonnes per day for the first two months before ramping up operations through the second half of the year.

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that is publicly traded and focused on advancing and developing its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The highly productive Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada has yielded over 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world's richest gold deposits. WRLG also holds the wholly owned Rowan Property in Red Lake, with an expansive property position covering 31 km2 including three past producing gold mines - Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit.





