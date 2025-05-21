Virginia Attorney Pleads Guilty to Filing False Tax Return

A Virginia attorney pleaded guilty yesterday to filing a false tax return that concealed a significant portion of his income.

The following is according to court documents and statements made in court: Asim Ghafoor, of Ashburn, was an attorney who operated a law practice in Virginia. His law practice had clients in various states, including Michigan. Ghafoor reported income from his practice on individual income tax returns that he personally prepared and signed. For 2012 through 2016, Ghafoor prepared and filed false tax returns that underreported the income he earned from his business.

In total, Ghafoor caused a tax loss to the IRS of $354,634.

Ghafoor is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 23. He faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison for filing a false tax return. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Karen E. Kelly of the Justice Department’s Tax Division made the announcement.

IRS Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

Trial Attorneys Richard J. Kelley and Jeffrey A. McLellan of the Tax Division are prosecuting the case.