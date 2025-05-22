Agriculture on suspending trade in Brazil poultry

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Brazil reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1 – clade 2.3.4.4b), on 15 May 2025, in chickens, in a breeding establishment (parents), located in the municipality of Montenegro, state of Rio Grande do Sul.

South Africa has suspended trade of live poultry, eggs and fresh (including frozen) poultry meat and no new import permits will be issued.

We will, however, continue to import consignments containing products packed in their final packaging on or before 30 April 2025, and heat-processed poultry products where the risk of transmitting the virus has been mitigated.

An urgent Chief Veterinary Officer to Chief Veterinary Officer meeting was held on 19 May with the purpose of getting an update on the outbreak from Brazil and the deployed disease control strategy. It was agreed in this meeting that Brazil will provide additional information for South Africa’s consideration.

For more information, contact:

National Director: Animal Health, Dr Mpho Maja

Cell: 082 323 0166

DDG: Agric Production, Biosecurity and Natural Resources Management: Mr Dipepeneneng Serage

Cell: 060 551 5686

