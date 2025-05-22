Sport, Arts and Culture hosts 2025 Africa Day celebration, 25 May

The National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, invites members of the media to the 2025 Africa Day celebration. This years’ Africa Day will be held at Freedom Park in Pretoria on Sunday, 25 May 2025.

The 11th edition of Africa month is celebrated under the theme: “Building Africa We Want through Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability”.

May marks Africa Month - a moment for the continent to pause, reflect, and celebrate our unique African identity and cultural expression. Africa Day is celebrated annually to commemorate the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), founded on 25 May 1963.

Africa Month 2025 programme is the 11th edition, and it is implemented as South Africa celebrate 31 Years of Democracy but also importantly as the country is presiding over the Group of 20 (G20).

The Africa Day programme will start with the Parade Carnival Kick-Off at Kgosi Mampuru prison at 08h30.

Africa Month Celebrations will unfold follows:

Date: Sunday, 25 May 2025

Time: 08h00

Venue: Freedom Park in Pretoria, Gauteng Province.

Media RSVPs, kindly contact Mthuthuzeli Nqumba: Email, mthuthuzelin@dsac.gov.za Cell: 066 302 5397

Media enquires:

Ms Zimasa Velaphi (Head of Communications and Marketing)

Cell: 072 172 8925

Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates