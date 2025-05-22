$PUFFER Launches on BNB Chain as Puffer Finance Unveils New Roadmap

Puffer Finance unveils plans to launch AI-driven Puffer AppChain Marketplace and MCP models for the UniFi AppChain

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puffer Finance , the leading innovator in Ethereum infrastructure, has announced that its native utility token $PUFFER has been added to BNB Chain, while unveiling a comprehensive roadmap update .

The launch of $PUFFER on BNB Chain significantly expands Puffer Finance’s reach and accessibility within the broader crypto ecosystem, with BNB Chain providing $PUFFER with enhanced liquidity, faster transaction speeds and exposure to millions of active DeFi participants. $PUFFER has also been featured on Binance Alpha, with 362 PUFFER tokens being airdropped to each eligible Binance user who has at least 186 Alpha points. Additionally, a lucky airdrop of 362 PUFFER tokens has been distributed to all users whose Alpha Points are between 147 and 185 (inclusive) and their Binance UIDs end in 5.

Puffer Finance has also updated its roadmap through H2 2026, including the upcoming launch of an AI-driven Puffer AppChain Marketplace and MCP models for the UniFi AppChain.

While Ethereum commands 63% of global DeFi Total Value Locked (TVL) and is riding a renewed wave of momentum, it needs scalable infrastructure that doesn’t sacrifice composability. Addressing this barrier to the ecosystem’s growth, Puffer Finance’s revolutionary rollup framework ‘UniFi’ transforms Ethereum’s rollup-centric roadmap into a positive-sum environment for developers, users, and validators alike.

Initially launched as a Liquid Restaking Token (LRT) protocol, Puffer has rapidly evolved into a full-fledged infrastructure platform, delivering three integrated innovations:

Decentralized LRT: Anti-slashing, high-yield staking token aligned with Ethereum’s core principles.

UniFi Based Rollup Stack: A simplified, based L2 architecture enabling seamless L1-L2 and L2-L2 atomic composability.

Puffer Preconf: The first-ever preconfirmation AVS on EigenLayer, offering sub-second transaction finality.



Together, these components enable fast, composable, and economically aligned interactions across the Ethereum network, allowing app chains to thrive in a way that’s faster, cheaper, and more secure. As the native utility token for Puffer Finance, $PUFFER plays a crucial role across the company’s suite of solutions. $PUFFER token holders will be able to vote on key decisions that shape the future of the ecosystem, such as protocol upgrades, fee adjustments, and new feature proposals for Puffer Preconf, UniFi Rollup, and Puffer Liquid Restaking Token (LRT). All three products will generate treasury rewards, of which future $PUFFER holders will be responsible for managing, driving long-term sustainability.

What Makes UniFi ‘Based’?

Unlike traditional optimistic or zk-rollups, based rollups like UniFi are sequenced directly by Ethereum validators. This architecture offers:

Liveness + decentralization inherited from Ethereum L1

Simplified infrastructure, no centralized sequencer needed

Fast execution through preconfirmations (~100ms)

Revenue alignment with Ethereum through sequencing fees and MEV

Reduced operational costs, increasing accessibility



This model creates new economic incentives for Ethereum validators while delivering a significantly better user and developer experience.

Atomic Composability, Unified Liquidity, Real-Time Finality

UniFi allows developers to launch app chains as easily as deploying a smart contract, while enjoying atomic composability across Ethereum and other UniFi-based rollups. That means:

Cross-chain swaps, yield strategies, and interactions executed in one Ethereum block

Elimination of bridges and the risks they introduce

Near-instant transaction assurance via UniFi Preconf AVS, powered by EigenLayer restaking



Revenue-Generating Infrastructure, Tokenized Incentives

Through sequencing fees, preconfirmation tips, and transaction-based yield flowing into native tokens (pufETH & unifiETH), Puffer creates sustainable value across Ethereum. Governance and incentive alignment are further enhanced by the new vePUFFER model:

Decentralized Governance via locked PUFFER voting

Tradeable Points & Bribery Market for yield optimization

Dynamic, community-driven rewards tailored to ecosystem engagement



Amir Forouzani, Co-founder of Puffer Labs said: "As Ethereum enters its most promising DeFi cycle yet, Puffer’s UniFi provides the architecture, alignment, and execution needed to meet global scale. Deploying on BNB Chain extends this vision by connecting Ethereum-native innovation with one of the largest and most active blockchain ecosystems. We are just getting started.”

The announcement comes just weeks after the launch of Puffer’s cutting-edge institutional staking and restaking solution, designed to help institutions unlock higher yields on their Ethereum holdings without compromising on security, compliance or operational control. With Puffer’s institutional solution, organizations can confidently stake and restake their assets with both security and profitability in mind. This solution is ideal for asset managers, custodians, DAOs, family offices and other institutions looking to optimize staking performance while maintaining control over custody, compliance and execution.

$PUFFER on Ethereum: 0x4d1C297d39C5c1277964D0E3f8Aa901493664530

$PUFFER on BNB Chain: 0x87d00066cf131ff54B72B134a217D5401E5392b6

About Puffer Finance

Puffer Finance is at the forefront of Ethereum infrastructure innovation, focusing on next-generation rollups backed by liquid restaking (LRT) and pre-confirmation technology as an Anti-Value Sniping (AVS) mechanism. Through products like Puffer UniFi and Puffer UniFi AVS on EigenLayer (decentralized re-staking protocol), Puffer Finance is dedicated to advancing Ethereum’s decentralization. As per DeFiLlama, the protocol currently has $832 million in total value locked (TVL) with $8.0 billion staked on AVS. The Puffer Finance token (PUFFER) is listed on major exchanges such as Bybit, Kraken, and Bitget. To learn more, visit www.puffer.fi .

Media contact:

media@puffer.fi

https://www.puffer.fi/

Contact name: Lorcan B

