ATMOsphere Reapproves Natural Refrigerants Label for Novum

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATMOsphere, a global market accelerator of clean cooling and heating solutions and publisher of NaturalRefrigerants.com, has reapproved the ATMO Approved Natural Refrigerants Label for Novum , an Irish manufacturer of self-contained propane (R290) freezers and refrigerators.This marks the third approval for the company, which was first certified in February 2023.“We are honored to once again receive the ATMOApproved Label,” said CEO Jim Greene. “This reapproval underscores our unwavering commitment to climate mitigation and highlights our continuous efforts to innovate and lead in sustainable refrigeration solutions. Novum remains dedicated to using only natural refrigerants, thereby reducing environmental impact and supporting global initiatives for a greener future.”The ATMO Approved label, launched in June 2022, was created to offer a global benchmark for identifying leading manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components. In 2024, the label’s scope expanded to include contractors and installers. In 2025, the model for the label was updated to quantify mitigated TFA (trifluoroacetic acid) emissions thanks to an approved company’s use of natural refrigerants.Satisfied supermarketsNovum’s LEAP line of self-contained R290 freezers and refrigerators is found in grocery stores throughout Europe. William Scanlon, Head of Property Development for Farmfoods, a Scottish supermarket chain specializing in frozen foods, called the company’s chest freezers “very reliable.”Perhaps the biggest endorsement of Novum’s products has come from an E.Leclerc hypermarket in Ville-la-Grand, France. In early 2024, the store replaced 30% of its refrigerated cabinets , which were previously served by a CO2 (R744) rack, with Novum’s LEAP line of products.“We haven’t had this before, somebody moving to LEAP technology from a CO2 system,” Novum CEO Jim Greene told NaturalRefrigerants.com in an April 2024 interview. “That’s taking it to another level. This is a first for us.”Quantifying PFAS/TFAA notable addition to the 2025 label criteria is the focus on eliminating PFAS, which includes TFA, a byproduct of the atmospheric degradation of many HFO and HFC refrigerants. Recent research has deemed TFA a “planetary boundary threat” due to its potential risks to human and environmental health.“The label criteria around PFAS acknowledges what companies are doing to ensure they are PFAS-free,” said Marc Chasserot, CEO and Founder of ATMOsphere. “ATMO Approved companies have the vision and leadership required to navigate the market today and help [organizations] move away from PFAS and global-warming synthetic alternatives.”Best-in-class certificationThe ATMOsphere label is designed to help qualified manufacturers and contractors market products and services to new customers and regions in the natural refrigerants marketplace. Certified organizations can display the label on products, marketing materials, email signatures and trade show booths, boosting their visibility and helping end users identify best-in-class suppliers.To qualify, companies must demonstrate excellence across four pillars:● Company vision – a commitment to natural refrigerants as a core business.● Customer satisfaction – positive end-user testimonials confirming reliability and performance.● Measurable impact – mitigation of CO2 and TFA emissions.● Proactive training – investment in employee and stakeholder education.Additional information on the 2025 label and the registration form can be found here Novum is the 10th company to be approved for the ATMO Approved label in 2025, following OLAB, Nihon Netsugen Systems, SURE Solutions, Refra, Fenagy, GTS, Equans Kältetechnik, Zudek and ENNS Industrial Refrigeration.About NovumFor over 60 years, Novum has been redefining refrigeration technology for leading retailers of frozen food across the globe. We have a rich and enviable “trophy board” of industry-changing innovations, advances and technologies to our name. The award-winning LEAP™ technology, developed with customer-collaboration at Novum Refrigeration Labs in Dublin, is accelerating the future-proofing and growth of frozen food retail globally.About ATMOsphereFor the past 20 years, market accelerator ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) has been active in helping bring climate-friendly technologies faster to market. ATMOsphere supports over 100 partners worldwide in the HVAC&R sector, where the focus is on sustainable refrigeration, heating and cooling technologies using natural refrigerants.

