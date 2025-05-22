Automotive Connecting Rod Bearing Market to Reach USD 889.6 Million by 2035, Expanding at 12.6% CAGR

Automotive Connecting Rod Bearing Market

The automotive connecting rod bearing market is experiencing strong growth driven by engine efficiency demands and ongoing advancements in vehicle performance.

Innovations in engine design are reshaping the future of connecting rod bearings in the evolving automotive landscape.” — Nikhil Kaitwade

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The automotive connecting rod bearing market , in terms of value, is anticipated to exhibit moderate yet stable growth throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2035. The global market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.6%, growing from USD 271.5 Million in 2025 to USD 889.6 Million by 2035.This growth trajectory is underpinned by multiple critical factors including the steady increase in global vehicle production, robust aftermarket demand for internal combustion engine (ICE) components, and a consistent uptick in the sales of light commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and heavy-duty trucks. As ICE-powered vehicles continue to dominate key markets—particularly in developing nations—the demand for reliable and high-performance connecting rod bearings is expected to remain strong. Despite the growing push toward vehicle electrification, the ICE segment is projected to maintain its relevance in the automotive ecosystem, especially in markets where EV infrastructure is still developing.The rising demand for aftermarket components, particularly those associated with engine performance and durability, has become a central growth driver. Automotive connecting rod bearings, being essential in minimizing friction between the connecting rod and crankshaft, are increasingly seen as critical components for ensuring engine longevity and performance. Moreover, the flourishing e-commerce sector has facilitated easy access to replacement parts, thereby driving sales in the aftermarket segment. The increasing awareness regarding engine maintenance, coupled with a growing DIY culture in vehicle servicing, is further supporting the demand for high-quality bearing solutions. Additionally, the commercial vehicle sector, driven by global logistics and transport expansion, continues to contribute significantly to the volume demand for connecting rod bearings.Get Ahead with Our Report: Request Your Sample Now!Key Takeaways from the Automotive Connecting Rod Bearing Market:The market is projected to grow steadily between 2025 and 2035, driven by ICE component needs and rising vehicle production. Passenger cars and light commercial vehicles will remain dominant segments, owing to their widespread usage and global volume. Aftermarket sales will represent a significant revenue stream, supported by increasing global vehicle parc and aging fleet demographics. Technological advancements in bearing materials and design will provide manufacturers with opportunities to offer high-performance, wear-resistant solutions. Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing region due to rapid industrialization, expanding automobile production in countries like China and India, and favorable government policies.Emerging Trends in the Global Automotive Connecting Rod Bearing Market:One of the key emerging trends in the automotive connecting rod bearing market is the growing emphasis on lightweight and high-performance materials. Manufacturers are increasingly utilizing advanced alloys and composite materials to enhance the strength-to-weight ratio of connecting rod bearings, thereby improving engine efficiency and fuel economy. Another trend gaining traction is the integration of sensor technology within engine components for real-time performance monitoring. Though still in its nascent stage for bearing applications, smart sensors are expected to make their way into engine systems for predictive maintenance and enhanced performance analytics.There is also a growing demand for eco-friendly lubricants and coatings, which reduce the environmental impact while improving the efficiency of moving engine parts. This aligns with broader industry efforts toward sustainable manufacturing and vehicle design. Furthermore, OEMs are focusing on extended lifecycle components to reduce maintenance frequency and improve vehicle durability, thereby influencing bearing material choices and structural design improvements.Significant Developments in the Global Sector: Trends and Opportunities in the Market:The global automotive industry is undergoing a phase of transformation with digitization, sustainability, and efficiency becoming key pillars. In the context of connecting rod bearings, this translates into strategic investments by key players in R&D to develop next-generation materials that reduce friction, enhance load-bearing capacity, and minimize wear. The demand for high-load capacity bearings is especially significant in high-performance engines and commercial vehicles, which are subjected to extreme operating conditions.Opportunities are ripe for market players to expand in the remanufacturing and refurbishment segment, where cost-effective and environmentally friendly solutions are being increasingly favored. Several companies are entering strategic partnerships with OEMs to offer co-developed solutions for specific engine platforms. Moreover, the increased adoption of hybrid powertrains is creating a unique niche for advanced bearing technologies that can operate efficiently across ICE and electric modes. This dual capability is expected to become a focus area for innovation in the years to come.Recent Developments in the Market:In recent years, the market has witnessed a spate of strategic expansions and product innovations. Leading manufacturers have introduced coated bearings that offer enhanced wear resistance and frictional performance. Many global players have expanded their manufacturing footprint in Asia to leverage cost benefits and meet the growing regional demand. Companies have also ramped up their e-commerce presence to capture a larger share of the aftermarket and DIY segment. In parallel, collaborations with automotive OEMs for new engine platforms continue to shape the product development landscape.Detailed Market Study: Full Report and AnalysisCompetition Outlook:The automotive connecting rod bearing market is moderately consolidated, with a mix of global and regional players competing for market share. Key players continue to invest in R&D to gain technological edge, while strategic acquisitions and partnerships remain central to expanding market presence. The competition is intensifying in emerging economies, where price sensitivity is high, and local manufacturers are gaining ground with cost-effective offerings. Meanwhile, global brands are differentiating through performance, durability, and material innovation.Key PlayersSome of the leading companies operating in the global automotive connecting rod bearing market include MAHLE GmbH, Federal-Mogul LLC (a Tenneco company), ACL Engine Parts, King Engine Bearings, Daido Metal Co., Ltd., Schaeffler Group, Clevite Engine Parts, Wuxi Spark Bearing Co., Ltd., and GGB Bearing Technology. These companies are actively focusing on expanding their global footprint, introducing high-performance bearing solutions, and leveraging automation to improve manufacturing efficiency.Key segmentationsKey segmentations of the market include product type (bimetal bearings, tri-metal bearings, and others), application (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy-duty vehicles), and sales channel (OEM and aftermarket). Among these, the tri-metal bearing segment is expected to witness strong demand owing to its superior load-handling capabilities and wear resistance, particularly in high-performance and commercial applications. The aftermarket segment will continue to grow due to the aging vehicle fleet and increasing engine maintenance awareness among vehicle owners.Automotive Auxiliaries Industry Analysis ReportsRailway Coupler Market Outlook From 2025 to 2035Railway Draft Gears Market Outlook From 2025 to 2035Railway Fishplate Market Outlook From 2025 to 2035Railway Emergency Valves Market Outlook From 2025 to 2035Railway Sliding Bearing Market Outlook From 2025 to 2035

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.