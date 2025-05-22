Automotive Oil Market Accelerates Toward Strong Growth with Rising Vehicle Production and Technological Advancements

Automotive Oil Market

UK automotive oil market to grow at 2.3% CAGR (2025–2035), driven by rising demand for eco-friendly lubricants and sustainable solutions.

The automotive oil market is evolving fast, driven by rising vehicle ownership, engine innovation, and stricter emission norms creating strong demand for high-performance and eco-friendly lubricants.” — Nikhil Kaitwade

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The automotive oil market is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 2.6% from 2025 to 2035, with its market value expected to increase from USD 56.85 million in 2025 to USD 73.49 million by 2035. This growth is driven by rising vehicle ownership, expanding automotive production, and increasing awareness of engine maintenance, fueling consistent demand for high-performance lubricants across both passenger and commercial vehicle segments.Automotive oils, including engine oils, transmission fluids, brake fluids, and gear oils, play an indispensable role in maintaining the performance and durability of vehicles. The demand for automotive oils is expanding in tandem with the growing vehicle parc, especially in emerging economies where car ownership is on the rise.Stay Ahead of Industry Trends – Get Your Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15429 Key Market DriversThe primary factors propelling the automotive oil market include the surge in global automotive production, the growing inclination toward preventive maintenance, and stringent emission norms. The implementation of Euro 6 and similar regulations in other regions is prompting automakers and service providers to use high-quality, low-viscosity oils that minimize friction and support fuel economy.Another major driver is the rise of commercial vehicle fleets and logistics operations. With e-commerce and last-mile delivery services expanding at an unprecedented pace, the commercial segment is experiencing a steady increase in oil consumption to ensure operational efficiency and reduce engine downtime.Moreover, the adoption of advanced engine designs in modern vehicles necessitates specialized oils capable of performing under extreme pressure and temperature conditions. Automakers are increasingly recommending branded synthetic lubricants that offer extended protection and comply with Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) standards.Regional InsightsAsia-Pacific continues to dominate the global automotive oil market due to its large and growing vehicle population, particularly in countries such as China and India. These markets are witnessing a surge in both passenger and commercial vehicle sales, alongside rising disposable incomes and infrastructural developments. Government initiatives promoting vehicle electrification are also influencing lubricant formulations and usage patterns in the region.North America and Europe represent mature markets where the emphasis lies on high-quality, environmentally friendly oils. These regions have stringent regulatory frameworks, which have led to the widespread use of synthetic and low-viscosity oils that support fuel efficiency and emissions reduction. Additionally, the growing trend of do-it-yourself (DIY) vehicle maintenance in these regions is positively impacting the aftermarket sales of automotive oils.The Middle East and Africa, while smaller in terms of overall market size, are gaining traction due to expanding construction and logistics sectors, as well as increased investments in transportation infrastructure.Gain Detailed Understanding by Reviewing the Complete Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-oil-market Competitive LandscapeThe automotive oil market is highly competitive, with numerous global and regional players vying for market share. Major companies are investing heavily in research and development to introduce next-generation lubricants that meet evolving OEM requirements and environmental standards. Branding, product performance, and distribution networks remain key differentiators in this space.Key Players• Shell plc• ExxonMobil Corporation• BP p.l.c. (Castrol)• TotalEnergies SE• Chevron Corporation• Valvoline Inc.• FUCHS Petrolub SE• Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.• Lukoil• PETRONAS Lubricants International• Phillips 66 (Kendall Automotive Oil)• Repsol S.A.Latest Industrial and Institutional Chemicals Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/industrial-and-institutional-chemicals Top Segments Studied in the Automotive Oil MarketBy Grade:The industry is segmented into mineral, synthetic and semi-syntheticBy Engine Type:It is fragmented into diesel, petrol and alternative fuelBy Application:The sector is segmented into passenger vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, light commercial vehicle and two wheelersBy Region:It is fragmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific and Middle East & Africa.Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & MaterialsHydraulic Fluids Market Outlook: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/hydraulic-fluids-market Chlorine Compressors Market Share: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/chlorine-compressors-market Honing Oil Market Growth: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/honing-oil-market Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants Market Size: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cold-rolling-oils-lubricants-market Synthetic Lubricants and Functional Fluids Market Demand: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/synthetic-lubricants-functional-fluids-market About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries. Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comWebsite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.