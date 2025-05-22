TOMORROW: Governor Newsom, Attorney General Bonta respond to planned U.S. Senate vote on state’s clean air policies

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Tomorrow, Governor Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta and supporters of California’s clean air efforts will respond to an anticipated vote in the U.S. Senate to illegally revoke key aspects of the state’s clean cars and trucks program.

WHEN: Thursday, May 22 at approximately 11 a.m.

LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here no later than 9 a.m., May 22. Location information will be provided upon confirmation.