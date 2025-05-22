CheqUp and WeightWatchers Announce Strategic Partnership to Support Growing Use of GLP-1 Medications in the UK

Partnership Provides CheqUp Members Access to WeightWatchers’ Proven GLP-1 Companion Programme to Aid in Achieving Superior and Sustainable Results

CHIPPENHAM, England, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CheqUp , one of the UK’s leading providers of GLP-1 based weight loss services, and WeightWatchers , the global leader in science-backed weight management, have announced a partnership that will combine the offerings of both organizations to benefit patients seeking sustainable weight loss through GLP-1 medication and behavioural support.

This partnership delivers a seamless solution that combines:

CheqUp’s human-centric approach to supporting prescribed weight loss medication with dedicated clinical support and live, one-to-one health coaching, and

WeightWatchers’ industry-leading, science-backed GLP-1 Companion Programme, which provides tailored nutritional and behavioural lifestyle support for individuals on GLP-1 medications.

Together, these complementary offerings provide a more effective solution to weight management, helping members achieve better results than with medication alone.

With 12 million people in the UK qualifying for prescription GLP-1 medications, this partnership addresses the growing demand in the market by offering a holistic model of care to those currently on, or considering, GLP-1 medication. The UK Government is already examining the case for a wider rollout of GLP-1 medications, recognizing the significant potential of these medications to improve health and impact work productivity.

“We are delighted that WeightWatchers chose CheqUp to be its strategic partner when it comes to holistic healthcare in the GLP-1 category,” said James Hunt, Deputy CEO of CheqUp. “We are seeing exponential growth in the number of people who are choosing CheqUp to help them through what is a sometimes difficult but incredibly rewarding journey of weight loss. There is no doubt that the addition of WeightWatchers’ breakthrough GLP-1 companion programme will add enormously to our patients’ ability to achieve sustainable weight loss through its science-backed and proven programmes, together with their global community of like-minded individuals. We are proud that WeightWatchers has put their trust in our human-centric approach and access to the expertise of our clinicians and Health Coaches. This partnership offers the most attractive proposition in the market for those looking to benefit from the incredible potential of GLP-1 medications and behaviour change.”

“The data is clear—we see in the U.S., that our members on obesity medications, who also participate in our nutritional and behavioural lifestyle program, lose 11% more weight on average than those using the medication alone. When medication is part of the journey, it’s the combination with behavioural support that leads to more sustainable, superior results,” said Scott Honken, Chief Commercial Officer at WeightWatchers. “At WeightWatchers, we recognize the demand for GLP-1 medications in the UK is growing as more people seek effective weight management solutions. That's why we’re proud to partner with CheqUp to deliver our GLP-1 Companion Programme to meet this growing need. Our behavioural program provides a structured, science-backed and supportive approach for those using GLP-1 medications to manage their weight safely, effectively, and sustainably.”

CheqUp members will now receive the following tools and resources from WeightWatchers’ GLP-1 Companion Programme:

Nutritional guidance from experts including access to GLP-1 “go-to” food recommendations to guide decisions towards more nutrient-dense foods that minimise side effects and support healthy weight loss.

including access to GLP-1 “go-to” food recommendations to guide decisions towards more nutrient-dense foods that minimise side effects and support healthy weight loss. A simple tracking experience with three daily nutrition targets including protein, fruits and vegetables, and hydration.

with three daily nutrition targets including protein, fruits and vegetables, and hydration. Judgement-free support through access to WeightWatchers’ vibrant members-only social network groups, where members can connect, glean nutrition and activity insights, and receive invaluable emotional support from others on a similar GLP-1 journey.

through access to WeightWatchers’ vibrant members-only social network groups, where members can connect, glean nutrition and activity insights, and receive invaluable emotional support from others on a similar GLP-1 journey. A comprehensive progress overview to track weight loss, identify trends, and provide a roadmap for future success.

The offering is available, at no cost, for all CheqUp members who pursue their weight loss journey with GLP-1 medications.

For more than 60 years, WeightWatchers has been at the forefront of weight management, transforming lives through its holistic, science-backed model of care. By integrating personalized, accessible support for eligible members with proven behavioural tools—and fostering connection through a community of members that is millions strong—WeightWatchers delivers support to help members achieve and sustain their goals. In fact, in a study of 3,260 WeightWatchers Clinic patients in the U.S., members lost on average 21% of their body weight at 12 months—real-world results that demonstrate the strength of WeightWatchers’ programs.

About CheqUp

CheqUp is a leading provider of medically supervised weight loss programmes, offering personalised treatment plans, clinical oversight, and one-on-one coaching. CheqUp empowers individuals to take charge of their health through accessible and evidence-based solutions.

About WW International, Inc.

WeightWatchers is the global leader in science-backed weight management, providing an accessible, holistic model of care through our #1 U.S. doctor-recommended Points® Program, clinical interventions including weight-loss medications (U.S. only), and community support. Since 1963, we have empowered our millions of members to build healthy habits to live longer lives. Our innovative, trusted spectrum of solutions provides members with the tools and resources they need to reach and sustain their goals wherever they are on their journey. To learn more visit weightwatchers.com or corporate.ww.com.

