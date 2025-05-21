New funding strengthens rural and Indigenous communities

CANADA, May 21 - Local governments, First Nations and not-for-profit organizations throughout British Columbia are receiving funding to promote economic diversification, clean-economy opportunities and infrastructure development.

“We’re partnering with rural community leaders to invest in the future of their local economies,” said Diana Gibson, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. “By helping fund impactful projects throughout the province, we’re supporting people and helping their communities to flourish.”

The Government of B.C is investing as much as $43 million from the third intake of the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program (REDIP) toward more than 130 projects that will strengthen local economies, create an estimated 2,200 jobs and make a positive impact for people and communities across rural areas of the province.

One example is the Sea to Sky Outdoor Adventure Recreation Enterprise’s (SOARE) Basecamp Innovation Centre expansion project, which will further develop the outdoor recreation sector within the Sea-to-Sky region. Funding will support a facility upgrade, specialized manufacturing equipment and a repair hub, a six-month business accelerator program and high-impact events for industry networking and cross-sector collaboration. These expanded services will empower local businesses, support sustainable growth and establish the Sea-to-Sky region as a leader in outdoor recreation innovation and economic diversification.

“SOARE is incredibly grateful to have been a successful recipient of REDIP. This funding has been pivotal to our non-profit’s growth, to our physical innovation centre and the programming we are able to offer. SOARE is able to provide assistance to our outdoor business members, creating highly impactful workshops and keeping our physical space equipped with machinery and tools,” said Anirban (JoJo) Das, executive director of SOARE.

In northern B.C., the Indigenous Economic Resilience in the Rural/Remote North project supports clean job growth, economic resilience and community wellness. This is through the continued development of an Indigenous-led, culturally safe skills-training and employment centre in northern B.C. This project will support vital employment and training infrastructure to boost jobs and circular economic growth that is much needed in rural, remote regions with high Indigenous populations.

“The Indigenous Food Sovereignty Association (IFSA) is excited to receive this support from the REDIP program. It will build economic resilience, revitalize food systems, and support job skills development in rural, northern Indigenous communities,” said Jacob Beaton, executive director of the IFSA.

Another project aims to increase understanding of rural, remote coastal and Indigenous community economies. The Communities Talking project will ensure communities are discussing economic solutions internally and with each other. The goal is to work with select communities to collect their unique economic information and weave Indigenous conversations with western data-collection approaches.

“Successfully addressing the economic challenges of B.C.’s coastal rural, remote and Indigenous communities requires current, evidence-based data. Thanks to REDIP 2024-25 funding, we can integrate Indigenous relational approaches with western economic data to support co-ordinated local decision-making, job creation and investment attraction,” said Francine Carlin, chair of the Rural Islands Economic Partnership.

In its first three years, REDIP will see as much as $142 million invested in more than 450 projects across B.C. that will create an estimated 7,000 jobs in rural areas. The ministry anticipates that additional funding opportunities for rural economic-development projects will be available this year.

Quotes:

Steve Morissette, parliamentary secretary for rural development –

“Investing in local priorities is making communities stronger, more resilient and better prepared for the future. REDIP is ensuring people in every corner of the province have the tools needed for success.”

Stephanie Higginson, MLA for Ladysmith-Oceanside –

“Through REDIP, we’re empowering rural communities throughout B.C. to thrive and grow. Together, we’re building a sustainable future in every corner of our province.”

Quick Facts:

The Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program completed three application intake periods from fiscal year 2022-23 to fiscal year 2024-25.

A total of approximately $142 million has been allocated to 453 projects in rural communities throughout the province.

The Forest Impact Transition stream has provided approximately $32.6 million in targeted funding to support economic recovery and diversification in affected forestry-dependent communities.

The next intake of REDIP is expected to open in July 2025.

Learn More:

To learn more about the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program and see the lists of approved projects, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/redip