Construction begins on student housing at SFU, more child care on the way

CANADA, May 21 - Students, staff and the surrounding community are one step closer to more on-campus supports at Simon Fraser University (SFU) - Burnaby as construction starts on a new student residence and will begin later this year on a new child care facility.

“A safe and secure place to live and conveniently located child care can be transformative for students and parents working or studying on campus,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure. “These new facilities will provide shorter commute times, allow students to focus on their studies and help ease pressure on the local rental market. Projects like this are one way we are investing in infrastructure that supports people in B.C.”

The new eight-storey residence will provide an additional 445 beds for students at the Burnaby campus. It will include a mix of studio and four-bedroom apartments, as well as two- and four-bedroom townhouses. Construction is expected to start in fall 2025 on a stand-alone child care centre, which will add 160 new child care spaces to more than 410 existing spaces in the Burnaby campus and at SFU’s Sapperton location. With these new spaces, more than 570 child care spaces will provide support to the SFU community.

Once complete, the residence will bring the total number of student beds on the SFU Burnaby campus to more than 3,000.

“I have met with many students at post-secondary campuses in B.C., and access to housing and child care are big factors when deciding if they can afford to build a better life for themselves,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills. “Since 2018, our government has made historic investments in student housing, making it easier for thousands of students across the province to gain the skills they need to fill the in-demand jobs our economy needs.”

Construction is expected to be completed on the student-housing residence and child care facility in fall 2027. The total capital cost of the project is $196.6 million, shared between the Province and SFU.

This project is Phase 3 of SFU’s ongoing student-housing expansion. Phases 1 and 2 added a combined 856 new beds for students, with funding for Phase 2 provided by the Province.

“Watching the Phase 3 site come to life has reinforced how vital new student housing is for our community,” said Ali Asgar Abdul Udaipurwala, a fourth-year undergraduate student at SFU’s Beedie School of Business, who lives in residence at the Burnaby campus. “As a community adviser and area co-ordinator, I have loved planning late-night events, movie nights and study breaks in our halls. I am excited for Phase 3 to become our next home away from home.”

Since 2018, the government has committed $2 billion to expand on-campus student housing at public post-secondary institutions throughout B.C. To date, 6,100 beds for students are open, with another 4,600 underway.

Since 2018, ChildCareBC’s space-creation programs have helped fund the creation of more than 40,900 new licensed child care spaces in B.C., with more than 24,900 of those operational. This child care project received $16 million through the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund, which is jointly supported by provincial investments and federal funding provided under the 2021-22 to 2025-26 Canada-British Columbia Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement. British Columbia and the federal government signed an extension to the agreement for 2026-27 to 2030-31.

Quotes:

Joy Johnson, president, Simon Fraser University –

“We are grateful for the Province’s continued investment in student housing and child care across the province. I look forward to continued growth of SFU’s resident student community on Burnaby Mountain and to continued partnership with the provincial government as we move forward. The post-secondary sector is united in our efforts to support British Columbians in tackling shared challenges, from housing to health care and beyond, as we make a difference for students and for communities across B.C.”

Rohini Arora, parliamentary secretary for child care, and MLA for Burnaby East –

“Creating 160 new child care spaces on SFU campus, where hard-working students, families and single parents can easily access the care they need, is one of the ways we are helping Burnaby get ahead. By ensuring parents, especially mothers, can access high-quality child care in Burnaby while attending higher education or working, we are setting both this generation and the next up for success.”

Learn More:

For more information about Simon Fraser University, visit: https://www.sfu.ca/