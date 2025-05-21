Submit Release
MFA Spokesperson’s Comments in Response to Recent Social Media Posts by Foreign Embassies in Singapore, 21 May 2025

The Singapore Government rejects attempts by foreign embassies to incite domestic reactions to international issues involving third countries. Complex issues are best resolved through appropriate channels for effective diplomacy.

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

21 MAY 2025

