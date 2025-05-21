MFA Spokesperson’s Comments in Response to Recent Social Media Posts by Foreign Embassies in Singapore, 21 May 2025
The Singapore Government rejects attempts by foreign embassies to incite domestic reactions to international issues involving third countries. Complex issues are best resolved through appropriate channels for effective diplomacy.
. . . . .
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
21 MAY 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.