Shawn Malovany Combats Homelessness with New Initiative 'Under Cover for the Houseless'

FAIR LAWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High school junior Shawn Malovany has launched Under Cover for the Houseless, a charitable initiative that provides tents and sleeping bags to people experiencing homelessness in his community. Since founding the initiative in 2024, he has collected and donated over 80 boxes of sleeping bags and tents to the Salvation Army, which distributes the items to individuals in need of shelter.

Malovany first witnessed the widespread effect of homelessness while volunteering with Midnight Run, a program through his temple youth group that distributes food, toiletries, and clothing to homeless individuals in New York City. Inspired by the positive effect of his participation—and the rising prevalence of homelessness—Malovany established Under Cover for the Houseless.

“Shawn was so moved by his experiences that he jumped into a charity that he knew nothing about,” said his father, Gregg Malovany. “He made a plan, followed through, and never looked back. We’re very proud of him.”

Malovany began by conducting research, reaching out to local nonprofits, and coordinating logistics to secure and distribute items. Once everything was in place, he launched the campaign.

“I realized that just one warm sleeping bag or tent could mean safety and dignity for someone sleeping outside,” said Malovany. “Homelessness is a national issue, and combating it requires a group effort. While my initiative started locally, I hope to expand it and be part of the larger effort to end homelessness.”

Support Under Cover for the Houseless by donating to their Amazon Wishlist.

About Shawn Malovany

Shawn Malovany is a junior at Fair Lawn High School in NJ and an active volunteer for the STARS program, where he supports children with autism and special needs. He also works each summer at Spring Lake Day Camp, teaching baseball to young campers. Through his temple youth group, Malovany participates in the Midnight Run and Rise Against Hunger, programs that deliver essential supplies and food to communities around the world.

