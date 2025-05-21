Mayor Michelle Wu Celebrates Grand Opening IN CHINATOWN

Mayor Michelle Wu today joined Harrison Affordable, LLC (a joint venture of Beacon Communities LLC and the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association (CCBA) of New England), the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, the Massachusetts Housing Partnership, local elected officials, community organizations, and Chinatown residents to celebrate the grand opening of the Pok Oi Residences a new affordable housing development located at 288 Harrison Avenue.

“Boston’s Chinatown is an anchor for our residents and communities across the region. The opening of the Pok Oi Residences marks an important milestone in preserving affordability and community in this historic neighborhood,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We’re proud to partner with Beacon Communities, CCBA, and many other partners to deliver homes that ensure families can remain and thrive in Chinatown for generations to come.”

All 85 apartments reflect a mix of incomes at 30%, 50%, 60% and 80% of the area’s median income (AMI). The homes include one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Nine apartments are set aside for people who previously experienced homelessness. Each home has central air, a full kitchen, and free heat and hot water. The building is pet-friendly and has laundry rooms, bike storage, and a community room.

The project site was a surface parking lot for Tai Tung Village, an affordable housing community built in 1973 and owned by a subsidiary of CCBA. It is located at the gateway to Chinatown at the corner of Harrison Avenue and Hudson Street, directly across the bridge from the Ink Block development in the SoWa neighborhood of the South End. The building’s exterior and massing are designed intentionally to fit with the surrounding neighborhood, honor the Chinese history of the area, and welcome people into the Chinatown neighborhood. The ground floor facing Harrison Avenue will have a residential lobby, amenity space, and property management offices, adding to the active street life of Chinatown.

The Chinatown community has in recent years expressed concern about the impact of air pollution from the Massachusetts Turnpike and other urban factors on residents. The project team endeavored to use design features that would help minimize the impact of this air pollution on 288 Harrison residents, working directly with the Community Assessment of Freeway Exposure and Health (“CAFEH”) of Tufts University. Noise pollution from the Turnpike is mitigated for residents with the use of special windows that greatly reduce the sound of traffic. High-performance ventilation and filtration systems will ensure a constant supply of clean, comfortable indoor air for all.

“Building affordable housing is critical to preserving the character of Chinatown. I am thrilled that the Pok Oi project is completed and that 85 new affordable units will become available in the neighborhood,” said Representative Aaron Michlewitz, Chair of the House Committee on Ways & Means (D-Boston). “I want to thank the City of Boston and Mayor Wu for their commitment to this project and for their dedication to the needs of Chinatown as a whole.”

“These 85 new homes will help Chinatown remain accessible to the families and residents who have worked hard to preserve this important neighborhood," said Chief of Housing Sheila Dillon. “This project demonstrates Boston’s commitment to supporting the conversion of underutilized land into housing that our neighborhoods need and our residents can afford."

“Community Preservation Act funding is a powerful tool to help make affordable housing like Pok Oi a reality,” said Thadine Brown, Director of the Community Preservation Program. “We are proud to invest in projects like this that not only create homes but also strengthen communities and honor the character of our neighborhoods.”

The project was funded by the City of Boston’s Neighborhood Housing Trust and Community Preservation Act, along with state and federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits. Project partners include the Massachusetts Housing Partnership, RBC Communities Investments, Citizens Bank, MassDevelopment, BlueHub Capital, and the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities.

“In a neighborhood that has experienced substantial gentrification, Pok Oi joins Beacon’s other Chinatown affordable properties supporting the diversity and culture of the community,” said Beacon Communities CEO Dara Kovel. “We are immensely grateful to CCBA, the City of Boston, and our partners for their vision in ensuring the provision of affordable housing so families and seniors can live comfortably in Chinatown for generations to come.”

“We’re proud to celebrate this milestone,” said CCBA President Felix Lui. “Pok Oi transforms a parking lot into a lasting asset for Chinatown residents, rooted in community and culture. Thank you to Mayor Wu and all our partners who helped create this new housing.”

The building will be LEED Gold and Passive House certified, minimizing energy use thanks to design and construction practices that make it highly energy-efficient, which also ensures high levels of comfort for residents. High-efficiency systems, a roof that reflects sunlight, and other features will help reduce pollution and carbon emissions. Its location makes it easy to get to buses, trains, Bluebikes, and nearby amenities in Chinatown and Downtown.

This announcement builds on Mayor Wu’s work to make Boston a home for everyone. Mayor Wu’s commitment to expanding income-restricted housing in Boston is demonstrated by the creation of developments like the Pok Oi Residences. In the first three years of her administration, more than 17,000 housing units have been created. Nearly one-third of these units are income-restricted, setting a record for the highest level of affordable housing in more than two decades. An additional 12,000 units are currently in the pipeline.