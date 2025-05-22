Maamgic Celebrates Its 8th Year with Limited-Edition Anniversary Designs

Maamgic's 8th anniversary celebration 2025

8th Anniversary celebration to reward Maamgic's customers and release the limited-edition designs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maamgic , a well-loved brand known for its swim trunks and casual shorts, has made a name for itself with playful, energetic, and original patterns. Since launching in May 2017, the brand has spent the last eight years building a reputation rooted in joy, creativity, and a laid-back sense of style.Now, to mark its 8th anniversary, Maamgic is kicking off a two-week-long celebration running from May 21 to June 9 on it official website ( www.maamgic.com ). The event will include the launch of two exclusive anniversary designs, a special offer to customers and a new summer collection release on May 21.Anniversary Limited-Edition DesignsThe first limited-edition release, “ CIRCLE OF JOY ,” creatively reimagines the number 8 as both a Möbius strip and an ouroboros (symbols of infinity and renewal). This design masterfully blends retro aesthetics with modern flair, embodying Maamgic’s core philosophy: to remain passionate, youthful, and ever-ready for new challenges and self-improvement. “CIRCLE OF JOY” pays homage to our journey, honoring the past while embracing the future.The second anniversary design, “ MAGIC COSMIC ,” bursts with vibrant, neon-colored UFOs and palm trees, with the number 8 seamlessly woven into the artwork. This dynamic design captures the spirit of adventure and technological innovation, reflecting Maamgic’s ambition to explore the unknown and inspire others to embark on their own journeys. To explore new brand value is like exploring the universe, limitless and full of wonder. Be bold. Be curious. Keep moving forward with creativity and courage.A Brand Built on Joy and ResilienceOver the years, Maamgic has become more than just a fashion brand, and it’s a lifestyle driven by authenticity, charisma, and a love of adventure. Like the ocean we draw inspiration from, we’ve weathered every wave with strength and style. The number 8, symbolizing both endless possibility and classic legacy, perfectly captures our spirit of constant evolution.Join the Circle of JoyThis celebration isn’t just about Maamgic but also about their customers. The 8th anniversary is a tribute to every customer, every memory, and every moment that brought Maamgic here. Whether people who discover Maamgic for the first time or have been with them from the beginning, they invite everyone to be part of The Circle of Joy.Reference:8th anniversary page: https://maamgic.com/pages/8th-anniversary-celebration Maamgic's design introduction: https://maamgic.com/pages/our-design maamgic's official website: https://maamgic.com/

Maamgic's design | Crafting Effortless Joy Behind the Maamgic

