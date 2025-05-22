BIOAGE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating BioAge Labs, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOA) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against BioAge on January 7, 2024 with a Class Period pursuant and/or traceable to BioAge’s registration statement for the initial public offering held on or about September 26, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of BioAge have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the complaint, on December 6, 2024, BioAge announced that it would discontinue the ongoing STRIDES Phase 2 trial for azelaprag, its lead product candidate, citing safety concerns over elevated liver transaminase levels in participants. This came as a surprise because, at the time of its IPO less than three months earlier, BioAge highlighted azelaprag's potential in patients undergoing obesity therapy with incretin drugs.

Following this news, BioAge’s stock price declined from $20.09 per share on December 6, 2024 to $4.65 per share on December 7, 2024.

If you are a long-term stockholder of BioAge, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

