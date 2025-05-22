Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Organon, Landstar, Arvinas, and GoHealth and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN), Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR), Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), and GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

On May 1, 2025, Organon reported mixed Q1 FY25 results, missing expectations on revenue decline of 7% y/y to $1.51B. The majority of the decline was attributed to a 17% y/y decline in Biosimilars and an 11% y/y drop in Established Brands on the loss of Atozet exclusivity. On the back of these results, OGN announced it was cutting its dividend from $0.28 to $0.02 (a decrease of more than 92%).

Following this news, the price of Organon stock fell more than 28% on the same day.

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

On April 2, 2025, Landstar revealed that it had "identified a significant supply chain fraud." The Company said "this fraud may adversely affect Landstar's 2025 first quarter earnings per share in a range of $0.35 to $0.50." As a result, Landstar withdrew its previously issued first quarter 2025 earnings guidance. Following this news, Landstar stock dropped. Then, on April 25, 2025, Landstar announced that it would be unable to timely file its quarterly report as it had not yet completed its ongoing evaluation of certain accounting and internal control matters related to the previously identified fraud. Following this news, Landstar stock again dropped, thereby damaging investors.

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

On May 1, 2025, Arvinas and its partner Pfizer announced that they would discontinue development of vepdegestrant, an oral SERD for HR-positive breast cancer. The move eliminated two planned Phase 3 studies, following the termination of VERITAC-3 in January. According to The Fly, a financial news platform, Oppenheimer & Co. “was surprised by the announcement” and questioned whether “Arvinas’ management isn’t telling us the whole story.” Arvinas had repeatedly pointed to clinical progress for vepdegestrant and the drug’s commercial opportunity, leaving investors caught off guard by the abrupt pivot. On this news, the price of Arvinas shares declined by $2.39 per share, or approximately 25%, from $9.62 per share on April 30, 2025, to close at $7.23 on May 1, 2025.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

On May 1, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") announced the filing of a False Claims Act complaint against several health insurance companies and insurance broker organizations, including GoHealth, "alleging that from 2016 through at least 2021, the defendant insurers paid hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal kickbacks to the defendant brokers in exchange for enrollments into the insurers' Medicare Advantage plans."

On news of the DOJ's lawsuit, GoHealth's stock price fell $1.09 per share, or 10.35%, to close at $9.44 per share on May 1, 2025.

