FPP Plumbing Launches Emergency Plumbing Services in Plano and Frisco

Local licensed plumbing company expands 24/7 emergency service coverage across North Dallas, including Plano, Frisco, and surrounding cities.

Our goal is simple - show up when others don’t, fix the problem fast, and treat people with respect. Denys Kavaler, Founder of FPP Plumbing” — Denys Kavaler

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FPP Plumbing Now Offers 24/7 Emergency Plumbing Services in Plano, Frisco, and North Dallas AreaWhen a pipe bursts at 2am or the toilet overflows on a Sunday, there’s no time to wait until morning. That’s why FPP Plumbing offers real 24/7 emergency plumbing in Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Allen, The Colony, and nearby cities. Nights, weekends, holidays - no excuses. Just fast, professional help when it’s actually needed.No call centers. No “we’re booked.” No silence on the phone. A licensed plumber picks up, answers questions, and gets moving.New Office in Plano Means Faster Emergency ResponseFPP Plumbing recently opened a new office at 5700 Tennyson Pkwy, Suite 300, Plano, TX - right off the Dallas North Tollway. The new location allows faster dispatch and quicker arrival across the area. Whether it’s a leak in McKinney or a gas smell in The Colony, the team is positioned to respond within the hour - not the next day.Most plumbers stop answering phones after 5pm. Most don’t touch weekend calls unless it’s a long-time customer. That’s where FPP Plumbing is different. Emergency means emergency - not “next available appointment.”Over 1,800 Emergency Plumbing Jobs CompletedThis isn’t theory. FPP Plumbing has already completed over 1,800 real emergency calls across the Dallas metro. These aren’t routine faucet swaps. These are:• Slab leaks and active water flooding• Burst copper pipes during freeze storms• Gas leaks and emergency shut-offs• Water heater failures with no hot water• Kitchen or bathroom floods from broken valves• Blocked sewer lines backing up into homes• Major leaks between floors• Drain clogs and full main line stoppages• Leak detection and inspection with professional camera equipmentEvery call is answered. Every job is real. Most within an hour.Equipped for Real EmergenciesFPP Plumbing invested in professional leak detection tools, inspection cameras, thermal sensors, and high-quality repair gear. Not just a toolbox in the trunk - real emergency-grade equipment to find leaks behind walls, pinpoint burst points under slabs, and make precision repairs without destroying the whole room.Licensed, Insured, and Verified by Hundreds of CustomersThis isn’t a random side hustle. FPP Plumbing is a licensed plumbing company in the State of Texas, accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A rating. The company has earned over 300 verified 5-star reviews on Google, Thumbtack, and Yelp.It’s also a 3-time Top Pro on Thumbtack, officially recognized as one of the best in the industry. Real people leave real reviews like:• “The only plumber who picked up at 11pm.”• “Showed up during the freeze while others didn’t even answer.”• “Fair pricing, quick service, and total honesty.”• “Explained everything clearly. No upsell, no tricks.”• “Emergency call answered in 30 seconds, and he was here in 40 minutes.”That’s what this company is built on.Texas Freeze Damage? FPP Plumbing Was ThereDuring the 2022 and 2023 freeze storms, North Texas saw thousands of homes flooded. Ceilings collapsed. Pipes exploded. Entire neighborhoods went without water.While most companies shut down or disappeared from phones, FPP Plumbing kept showing up. One night during the freeze, they handled three back-to-back jobs - attics full of ice, floors covered in water, people panicking. The team shut off valves, cut drywall, replaced broken pipes, and kept going.No matter how bad it gets, they’re still taking calls.Emergency Plumbing Isn’t About Convenience - It’s InfrastructureThis isn’t just about toilets and tubs. When water starts flooding between floors or a gas line breaks, this becomes infrastructure-level response. It’s not luxury service. It’s protecting homes, apartments, restaurants, and lives.FPP Plumbing handles:• Multifamily housing emergencies• Commercial property leaks• Restaurant service interruptions• Landlord/tenant plumbing response• Property management support• Water and gas shutoff coordinationOne emergency call can prevent $10,000 in damage. That’s not just plumbing - that’s protecting property and safety.New Address, Same DedicationThe new location in Plano wasn’t just for looks. It’s about shaving off response time, staying closer to high-volume emergency zones, and being where clients are. This office helps serve Frisco faster. It means less traffic delays reaching McKinney. It means more coverage across The Colony, Allen, and Carrollton.FPP Plumbing doesn’t wait for business hours to help people.No Hidden Fees. No Pressure. Just Real Help.Transparency is a core value here. Emergency Service Fee is disclosed upfront - depending on time, location, and availability. No games. No surprises. If it’s a small repair, that’s what you’re charged for. If it’s bigger, you get options - clearly explained, no pressure.Why People Keep CallingWhat sets this company apart isn’t just the tools or the truck. It’s the consistency. Real person answers. Real plumber shows up. Job gets done - no drama, no nonsense.Clients keep saying:• “You actually showed up.”• “Everyone else quoted 2-3 days. You were here the same night.”• “This is the kind of service people don’t expect anymore.”That’s why the phone keeps ringing.Need Emergency Help Right Now?If you’re dealing with a burst pipe, backed-up toilet, leaking gas line, or any serious plumbing emergency in Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Allen, or nearby — FPP Plumbing is ready.Fast response. Honest work. Real emergency service.Request help now.

