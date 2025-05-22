OSCE on the RSNA’s adoption of the Law on financing of political organizations

SARAJEVO, 21 May 2025 - Following the adoption of the Law on financing of political organizations before the Republika Srpska National Assembly (RSNA), the OSCE Mission to BiH cautions authorities in Republika Srpska that the adoption of such a law risks (i) expanding the space for political corruption and creating unequal treatment between governing and opposition parties; and (ii) undermining the right of all political actors in Republika Srpska to pursue their political objectives through democratic means. Moreover, it does not establish adequate sanctions for violations of provisions of this law. The OSCE Mission to BiH calls on the RSNA to reassess its adoption.

