ECG ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Everus Construction Group, Inc. Investors of Looming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP notifies investors of the approaching June 3, 2025, deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Everus Construction Group, Inc. (“Everus” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ECG) securities during the period from October 31, 2024, through February 11, 2025 (“the Class Period”), including investors who held MDU Resources Group, Inc. (“MDU Resources”) common stock as of October 21, 2024 and acquired Everus common stock issued in connection with the spinoff of Everus Construction on or about October 31, 2024.

Everus Construction (formerly known as MDU Construction Services Group, Inc.) operated historically as a wholly owned subsidiary of CEHI, LLC, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of MDU Resources. On October 31, 2024, the Company’s stock began trading on the NYSE in connection with the spinoff.

On February 11, 2025, a little over 3 months after the spinoff, Everus released its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, revealing that “[g]iven the current mix of [the Company's] backlog,” its “backlog conversion” would be “extended relative to [the] historical pattern over the coming quarters.” The Company explained its average project size had been getting “larger, more complex and longer.” The Company further revealed that, because of this shift in backlog composition, “heading into 2025” the Company “expect[s] revenue in the range of $3.0 billion to $3.1 billion and EBITDA in the range of $210 million to $225 million for the year.” On this news, the price of Everus shares declined by $12.43 per share, or approximately 18%, from $68.42 per share on February 11, 2025, to close at $55.99 on February 12, 2025.

The complaint alleges that defendants, throughout the Class Period, failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s backlog conversion cycle had become elongated due to larger, more complex projects; and (2) as a result, the Company's revenue recognition would be delayed.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Everus securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation.

