Haya Solutions and Zoho Celebrate 10-Year Partnership as Leading Zoho Partner in Canada

A decade of collaboration between Haya Solutions and Zoho drives business transformation through CRM, cloud migration, and automation in Canada and beyond.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haya Solutions Inc., a leading Zoho Partner in Canada, proudly celebrates a decade of strategic collaboration with Zoho Corporation, delivering digital transformation solutions to organizations across wholesales, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, construction, insurance, and beyond.

This 10-year milestone highlights Haya Solutions’ role as a trusted Zoho Partner and implementation expert — helping clients accelerate growth, streamline operations, and achieve measurable results using the full Zoho ecosystem.

“Haya Solutions has been a valued Zoho partner for a decade, consistently demonstrating deep product expertise and a strong commitment to customer success,” said Nazim Foudad, Partner Account Manager at Zoho. “Their ability to tailor Zoho solutions across diverse industries makes them a trusted advisor in the Canadian market. We’re proud to celebrate this 10-year journey together.”

🌐 Transformative Results Across Industries

🏥 Alvi Armani Medical Group (Canada, USA, Argentina, India, South Africa)

Solutions: Zoho CRM + HIPAA-Compliant Custom Portal

Results:

• Boosted lead conversion from 20% to 75%

• Increased operational efficiency by 40%

• Enabled secure, compliant handling of electronic medical records

• Unified sales and marketing across 5 countries and 5 brands

“We developed a fully integrated Zoho CRM with a custom HIPAA-compliant portal to manage complex workflows and patient records globally.”

🛒 Golden Gate Distribution (Canada – Wholesale & Retail)

Solutions: Zoho Creator, Zoho Inventory, Zoho Books

Results:

• Reduced licensing costs by 50%

• Improved operational efficiency by 35%

• Enabled mobile point-of-sale and complex pricing logic

“Field sales reps now operate on a robust mobile app — increasing speed, accuracy, and cost control.”

🏗️ Thorncrete Construction & Manufacturing (Canada)

Solution: Zoho Creator

Results:

• Reduced manual work by 80%

• Cut material waste by 70%

• Improved real-time project oversight and demand planning by 40%

“We built a mobile solution that tracks time, labor, weather, and site conditions — all visualized in an executive dashboard.”

🏢 MTC Construction (Kuwait)

Solutions: Zoho Creator, Zoho People, Zoho Books

Results:

• Processed payroll for 1,000+ employees

• Integrated HR, finance, and banking workflows

“By integrating Zoho People and Books, MTC gained a seamless payroll system with full traceability.”

📊 Acclaim Screen Printing (Canada – Manufacturing)

Solutions: Zoho Creator + Zoho Inventory

Results:

• Transformed from a fully manual operation to 100% automated workflow

• Reduced production delays by 60%

• Achieved real-time inventory visibility and cost tracking

• Introduced automation for work orders, bills of materials, and resource allocation

“What used to be a fragmented manual process is now a unified system with full traceability and operational clarity.”

🌴 Key West Tourism Project (USA – Travel & Tourism)

Solutions: Zoho Creator + Zoho Books + Zoho CRM + Zoho Analytics

Results:

• Migrated legacy on-premise system to a fully cloud-based solution

• Enabled 24/7 online booking and payment

• Increased booking processing efficiency by 45%

• Unified internal management of fleets, staff, costs, customer support, and profitability

“Our Zoho-powered cloud platform brought Key West’s tourism operation into the digital age — modern, mobile, and revenue-focused.”

🌐 Comprehensive Zoho Consulting Services

As a certified Zoho Partner Canada, Haya Solutions offers end-to-end Zoho Consulting Services, including:

• Zoho CRM Consultant support for lead management, automation, and conversion optimization

• Custom development and system integration across Zoho Creator, Zoho Books, Zoho People, Zoho Analytics, and more

• Vertical-specific solutions for healthcare, wholesale, manufacturing, construction, education, and insurance

• Post-deployment training, user onboarding, and performance optimization

🌐 About Haya Solutions Inc.

Haya Solutions Inc. is a Certified Zoho Partner with unique and long experience in the entire Zoho Products in many industries. Haya's team are experts in Business, Business Processes, and Technology. A long track record of Successful Implementations for all business sizes. Haya was Awarded Zoho Creator Emerging Player Award Canada-wide in 2021 by Zoho Corp. Haya is A+ accredited by BBB® and rated 5 Stars in Google® review. Haya follows the Project Management Institute PMI® best practices.

Visit: https://www.hayasolutions.com/services/professional-services/zoho

🌐 About Zoho Corporation

Zoho is a global technology company offering a suite of award-winning software and cloud tools for every aspect of business—from CRM and finance to HR and analytics. Zoho supports over 100 million users across 150+ countries.

