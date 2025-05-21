“We will never let that happen again” — Wyoming honors its veterans across the state 

Wyoming National Guard

By Joseph Coslett Jr.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – On May 10, 2025, the State of Wyoming paid tribute to its Veterans in a series of ceremonies as part of the annual Veterans Welcome Home Day.

Gov. Mark Gordon, U.S. Senator John Barrasso and U.S. Representative Harriet Hageman joined leaders from the Wyoming Military Department and the Wyoming Veterans Commission, traveled across the state to thank those who served—especially Veterans from the Korean and Vietnam Wars who were never properly welcomed home.

The daylong journey began at sunrise in Cheyenne and included four official ceremonies in Afton, Riverton, Sheridan and concluded in Wheatland. At each stop, the Governor, First Lady Jennie Gordon, Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, Adjutant General of Wyoming, and other dignitaries met with Veterans and their families, delivering remarks and expressing gratitude for their service.

Speaking to a room filled with Veterans and their loved ones, Porter reflected on the significance of the moment by connecting it to the broader legacy of American service. He reminded attendees that just weeks earlier, on April 19, the nation had observed the 250th anniversary of the “shot heard ‘round the world” at Lexington and Concord—an event that began a long lineage of Americans willing to fight for freedom.

“Over that time, America’s done a pretty good job of bringing its [servicemembers] home—with two exceptions: the Korean War and the Vietnam War,” Porter said. “Our Vietnam Veterans faced a far different return. They probably wished for an apathetic return. They faced derision, sarcasm, and hate in some cases—certainly disrespect. The purpose of these Welcome Home ceremonies is to take a moment to pause and recommit that we will never let that happen again as a nation.”

Gordon echoed that message, “This day is about saying, ‘Thank you for your service—welcome home.’ That gratitude extends to the families, too. Our Veterans carry a legacy that began with citizens who marched barefoot through snow because they believed in what this country stood for. In the military, we never leave anyone behind. As a nation, we should never leave a Veteran behind.”

As part of the ceremony, the official proclamation was read declaring March 30, 2025, as Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day, recognizing the moment in history when U.S. troops completed their withdrawal from Vietnam in 1973. The proclamation recounts how many Veterans returned to a country divided by politics and conflict, and how they were met not with honor—but with silence, scorn or worse.

“Members of the United States armed forces who served bravely and faithfully for the United States were caught in the crossfire of public debate about the involvement of the United States in the Vietnam War, and many were met with such disrespect that military leaders recommended Soldiers not wear their military uniforms as they returned home.”

The proclamation goes on to honor all Veterans, particularly those from the Korean and Vietnam Wars, and urges citizens to recognize their service “not just today but every day.”

After the speeches concluded, Governor Gordon took time to greet each Veteran in attendance, shaking hands and presenting a personalized challenge coin as a token of thanks.

Also present were Wyoming Veterans Commission Chairman Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Ken Persson, Sr., and Director Col. (Ret.) Tim Sheppard, both of whom played key roles in organizing the day’s events and honoring those who once returned home without recognition.

As the day came to a close, the message that echoed from community to community was simple but profound: Wyoming remembers. Wyoming is grateful. And Wyoming will never forget.

For more information on Veterans Welcome Home Day or to learn about available resources for Veterans, contact the Wyoming Veterans Commission at (307) 777-8152.