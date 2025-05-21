DPS Joins Special Olympics Utah and SLCPD for Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run

This morning, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) proudly participated in a press event with Special Olympics Utah and the Salt Lake City Police Department to celebrate the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run. An event close to the hearts of law enforcement officers across the state.

The Torch Run is more than a tradition; it’s a powerful show of support and solidarity with the incredible athletes of Special Olympics Utah. Running alongside these inspiring individuals reminds us why community partnerships matter. It’s about more than just the run; it’s about the relationships we build and the stories we carry with us.

Representing DPS at today’s event were Major Salas of the Utah Highway Patrol and Bill Newell from our Statewide Information and Analysis Center (SIAC) and State Bureau of Investigation (SBI). Their presence highlights the deep commitment across all divisions of DPS to support this important cause.

DPS Commissioner Jess L. Anderson, who serves on the board of Special Olympics Utah, is a proud advocate for the organization’s mission and the lifelong impact it has on athletes, families, and law enforcement alike.

We are honored to be part of this tradition and look forward to continuing our engagement with Special Olympics Utah and other community partners that help build a stronger, more compassionate Utah.