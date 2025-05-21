Dycom Industries, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) announced today that the Company will participate in the KeyBanc Industrial & Basic Materials Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Senior management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management, planning, engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, as well as other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

For more information, contact:

Callie Tomasso, Vice President Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@dycomind.com

Phone: (561) 627-7171

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.