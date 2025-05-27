MindCloud and ServiceTitan Announce Strategic Partnership to Streamline Field Service Integrations

MindCloud, Inc. Service Titan

MindCloud Partners with ServiceTitan to Eliminate Operational Silos and Elevate Efficiency Through AI-Powered Software Integration

MindCloud has been a shining beacon in bridging critical partnership gaps within our ecosystem.” — Michael D., ServiceTitan

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindCloud , a leader in seamless software integrations that bring order to digital chaos, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with ServiceTitan , the premier software solution for the trades. Together, the companies are revolutionizing how field service businesses connect their technology stacks and deliver world-class operational efficiency.As home and commercial service providers increasingly face fragmented workflows and disconnected tools, this partnership provides a much-needed bridge between ServiceTitan and the diverse digital ecosystems these companies depend on.“This partnership reflects a shared commitment to simplifying complexity for service businesses,” said Jamie Royce, CEO of MindCloud. “Our white-glove approach to integration allows ServiceTitan customers to focus on growth, not on making their systems talk to each other.”ServiceTitan customers often rely on a wide array of tools—from accounting platforms like QuickBooks and NetSuite, to marketing CRMs like HubSpot, and specialized inventory or ERP systems. MindCloud’s robust integration services will now allow these businesses to:• Sync critical business data in real-time• Eliminate redundant data entry and manual workarounds• Automate end-to-end workflows across platforms• Gain unified visibility into operations, finances, and performanceThe MindCloud-ServiceTitan integration services are available immediately.About MindCloud:MindCloud brings order into chaos through seamless software integrations. By focusing on true understanding and human collaboration, MindCloud empowers businesses to break down silos and make their technology work for them—not the other way around. Learn more at www.MindCloud.co About ServiceTitan:ServiceTitan is the leading all-in-one software platform built to power home and commercial service businesses. Trusted by thousands of contractors across North America, ServiceTitan helps businesses grow revenue, streamline operations, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Learn more at www.ServiceTitan.com

