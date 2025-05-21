Regularly scheduled audit of Scotland County now underway according to State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick

05/21/2025 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

It has been nearly 150 years since "The Tax-payers' Association of Scotland County" was formed to resist the efforts of the county to collect a special "judgment tax," but State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick said today it remains just as important to keep a close eye on county government to ensure it is operating within the confines of the law. Fitzpatrick announced his office has started a regularly scheduled audit of Scotland County that officially began with an entrance meeting with county officials on Wednesday, May 21.

"As a pilot I have the utmost respect for the many accomplishments Scotland County has contributed to the history of aviation from Marcellus McGary developing his airship to Lee Briggs founding the Pheasant Aircraft Company. As State Auditor I respect the importance of accountable government and the need to conduct audits that help ensure county officials are acting in a way that is efficient, effective, and transparent. With our audit we will take a close look at governmental operations in Scotland County and, if necessary, give them a flight plan that will hopefully keep waste, fraud, and abuse out of their flight path," said Auditor Fitzpatrick.

The Missouri State Auditor's Office last conducted a performance audit of Scotland County in 2017. The audit provided the county with an overall rating of "good" while finding the Sheriff's office did not perform a documented physical inventory of seized property and did not adequately record the disposition of seized property, and the county needed to improve electronic data security.

Individuals may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit of Scotland County to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.