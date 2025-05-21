Elkton Man Held Without Bond After Alleged Road Rage Incident in Cecil County

May 21, 2025

(ELKTON, MD) – A Cecil County man is facing felony charges after allegedly brandishing a firearm during a road-rage dispute on Route 279 in Cecil County on Saturday.

The accused is identified as Javoughn Berbick, 43, of Elkton, Maryland. Berbick is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and using a firearm during a felony crime. Berbick is also prohibited from possessing a firearm and is facing related charges. He was arrested on Tuesday morning, transported by troopers to the Cecil County District Court, arraigned by a district court commissioner, and held without bond.

On May 17, troopers from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack responded to Route 279, in the area of Fletchwood Road, for a report of an alleged road rage incident. The victim told troopers that the driver of a black Kia Optima pointed a firearm at him, his wife, and their two-year old daughter during the alleged incident. The victims were reported uninjured.

Criminal investigators from the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative assumed the investigation, and Berbick was identified as the suspect. Search warrants were served on his vehicle and identified residence, resulting in the seizure of a loaded handgun.

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways. Police continue to seek information in the investigations into the murders of Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks, and Nyah Hairston. Police urge anyone with information relating to these investigations or other highway gun crimes, to contact investigators by calling 410-538-1887. Callers may remain anonymous.

