Council Meets on May 22 for Final Votes on Montgomery County’s $7.6 Billion Fiscal Year 2026 Operating Budget and Amended FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program

MARYLAND, May 21 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Council’s budget holds the line on property and income tax rates, makes historic investments in Montgomery County Public Schools, and provides enhanced support for social safety net services. Montgomery County’s fiscal reserves are also maintained at more than 11 percent.

The Montgomery County Council meets on Thursday, May 22 at 9:45 a.m. and the meeting will begin with a proclamation, presented by Council Vice President Will Jawando, recognizing Lupus Awareness Month. At 10 a.m. the Council is scheduled to take final votes on the County’s $7.6 billion Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Operating Budget and the $6 billion amended FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program (CIP).

Budget resolutions will be available on the Council's website by Thursday, May 22. More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

FY26 Final Budget Action

Vote expected: The Council is scheduled to vote to approve resolutions for the FY26 Capital Budget and amendments to the FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program:

County Government

Montgomery County Public Schools

Montgomery College

Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission

Revenue Authority

Housing Opportunities Commission

Aggregate Capital Budget for County General Obligation Bonds - Spending Affordability Guideline

Aggregate Capital Budget for Park and Planning Bonds - Spending Affordability Guidelines

FY26 State Participation

The Council is also scheduled to vote to approve the following resolutions for the FY26 Operating Budget:

Additionally, the Council is scheduled to vote to approve the following resolutions:

WSSC Water - FY26-31 Capital Improvements Program

WSSC Water - FY26 Capital and Operating Budgets

County Cable Communications Plan

Resolution to establish the FY26 Property Tax Rates

Resolution to authorize the substitution of Current Revenue for General Obligation Bonds in FY26

Resolution to set amount of Property Tax Credit for Income Tax Offset

Authority to Substitute Current Revenue for General Obligation Bonds in FY25 - Revised

Legislative Session

Expedited Bill 14-25, Special Capital Improvements Projects - Clarksburg Library

Introduction: The Council will introduce Expedited Bill 14-25, Special Capital Improvements Projects - Clarksburg Library, which would authorize the planning, design and construction of the Clarksburg Library Project. In addition to providing library services, the Clarksburg Library will be a community connection hub. Currently, the closest library for the Clarksburg community is the Germantown branch which opened in 2007.

This legislation is needed because the Montgomery County Code requires certain capital improvements projects to be individually authorized by law. The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive. A public hearing and vote are scheduled for June 17.

Expedited Bill 15-25, Special Capital Improvements Projects - New Organics Processing Facility

Introduction: The Council will introduce Expedited Bill 15-25, Special Capital Improvements Projects - New Organics Processing Facility, which would authorize the planning, design and construction of a new organics processing facility project. The new organics processing facility would process food scraps and allow the implementation of a countywide food scraps collection program.

This legislation is needed because the Montgomery County Code requires certain capital improvements projects to be individually authorized by law. The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive. A public hearing and vote are scheduled for June 17.

