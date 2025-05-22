Recode Ventures' Vishal Gulati Elected Fellow Of Academy Of Medical Sciences For Contributions To Translational Medicine

Vishal Gulati MD FMedSci Recode Ventures

Healthcare Venture Capitalist Vishal Gulati Inducted Into The Academy Of Medical Sciences In Recognition Of His Role In Translational Medicine.

I’m honoured to be elected a Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences. My deepest gratitude goes to the many scientists whose translational work I’ve had the privilege to support” — Vishal Gulati MD FMedSci

LONDON, UK, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recode Ventures is honoured to announce that our Co-founder and Managing Partner, Vishal Gulati , MD, has been elected a Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences for his exceptional contributions in translating biomedical research into successful medical products.The Academy of Medical Sciences is one of the most prestigious medical research organisations globally and its fellows include many of the most influential scientists in the UK and worldwide. The 54 new Fellows have been recognised for their remarkable contributions to advancing medical science, groundbreaking research discoveries and translating developments into benefits for patients and the wider public. Their work exemplifies the Academy’s mission to advance biomedical and health research and to translate this research into benefits for society.The election of Dr Gulati is a recognition of the increasingly important role that translational medicine plays in speeding up the testing and delivery of novel therapeutics and medical devices. As a doctor, investor, advocate, and mentor, Dr Gulati has played a pivotal role in developing thriving health and tech ecosystems in the UK, US and India.Baroness Nicola Blackwood, former UK Minister for Innovation and Equity Partner of Recode Ventures said, " "Dr Vishal Gulati has spent years helping medical researchers walk the challenging path of translating medical breakthroughs into patient impact. His election to the Academy of Medical Sciences rightly recognises a rare combination: a venture capitalist who speaks science fluently and works as a true intellectual partner to the researchers he backs.From gene targeting to RNA therapies and cancer vaccines, we are closer than ever to treating diseases once thought incurable. But turning these breakthroughs into real-world treatments requires focus, urgency, and long term commitment. Vishal brings exactly that."Dr Gulati said, “I am grateful for the privilege of supporting scientists in translating their discoveries into clinical applications used by millions of people worldwide. With faster technologies and deeper insights into disease, we’re living through a golden age of biomedical discovery. The next step is clear - build a stronger bridge from idea to impact so the fruits of science can reach patients faster. This aligns strongly with the mission of the Academy of Medical Sciences and I am grateful for their recognition.”Dr Gulati has mentored hundreds of scientists in commercialising their discoveries, leading to many successes. His early conviction in digital health and AI-driven drug discovery led to the funding of pioneering companies developing new treatments. Under Vishal's guidance, numerous globally impactful products have been launched, including Kheiron Medical's award-winning AI-based breast imaging product, Ieso's best in class, digital mental health solutions, Zoe’s clinically validated nutrition guidance program, and Clue's women's health product, downloaded by over 100 million women worldwide.Dr Peter Kecskemethy, the former CEO of Kheiron Medical said, “Dr Gulati was instrumental in helping us realise the potential of our AI-enabled cancer technology. He understands the entire medical device and therapeutic landscapes, from the science, patient pathways, to regulation, commercialisation, as well as the market and stakeholder dynamics in these complex fields.Vishal is also unafraid of tackling the many unnecessary barriers that are delaying getting life saving treatments and devices to the people who need them most.”Dr Gulati’s journey began with notable early achievements, including becoming the youngest recipient of the UNESCO MCBN Fellowship in 1994 and earning a Rhodes Scholarship in 1995. These accolades marked the start of his path as a clinician scientist. At the University of Oxford and Imperial College London, he recognised the critical need for robust translation pathways to bring brilliant ideas to fruition, leading him to focus his career on bridging the gap between research and real-world application.About Recode VenturesRecode Ventures is the world's first specialist venture capital firm dedicated to investing in healthcare AI companies. Based in San Francisco and London, we back founders with whom we share the belief that artificial intelligence and other emerging platforms have the potential to revolutionize healthcare, treating and curing diseases that impact billions of lives worldwide.Our portfolio, spanning the United States and Europe, showcases pioneering ventures at the vanguard of medical innovation. From gene targeting and antibody development to cell therapy, cardiology, and surgical guidance, these companies are advancing medical science and reshaping the landscape of healthcare delivery. Recode prefers to invest early and to back founders with strong technical backgrounds.

