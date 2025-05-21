Attorney General Jackley Announces DCI To Obtain Authorization to Help ICE with Immigration, Criminal Efforts in SD

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that he has authorized the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to obtain 287(g) program authority to help federal authorities enforce federal immigration laws in South Dakota with an emphasis on violent criminals and drug dealers.

“Fentanyl and other illegal drugs brought into this country by cartels and illegal immigrants continue to be a major problem in South Dakota,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Our federal authorities cannot do it alone. That is why I authorized DCI to become involved in helping ICE with these efforts.”

Attorney General Jackley made the announcement Wednesday during a visit to the southern border in Arizona. He was joined by other Attorneys General, many who made a similar announcement for their states.

The 287(g) program, authorized by the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996, allows state and local law enforcement agencies to enter agreements with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to perform specific immigration enforcement duties under ICE supervision. These agreements grant local officers the authority to identify, process, and detain individuals for immigration violations they encounter during their regular law enforcement activities.

“The Attorneys General are the chief law-enforcement officers of our States and need to be involved in this discussion,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Our streets are plagued with methamphetamine and fentanyl that have been poured into our country by the cartels through the southern border.”

