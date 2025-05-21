XRP News: 7 Days Left: Secure Your $XDX Tokens Before XenDex Presale Ends and Listings Begin

SYDNEY, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With just 7 days remaining, the countdown is on for investors to grab their share of $XDX tokens before the XenDex presale officially closes. With the soft cap already met and the hard cap nearly filled, XenDex is now in its final presale phase, and attention across the XRP community is intensifying.





As excitement builds around XRP’s resurgence and long-term price potential, XenDex is positioning itself as the flagship DeFi platform on the XRP Ledger, offering real functionality, speed, and a sleek user experience for traders of all levels.

Purchase XDX And Earn Rewards

Recent market buzz suggests XRP may be on the path to new all-time highs, thanks to a wave of institutional support and favorable legal outcomes. Riding this momentum, XenDex is building the DeFi infrastructure XRP has been missing. Version 1 of the XenDex platform is actively in development, and a full mockup preview will be released soon, offering a live demo of its groundbreaking features.

Why XenDex Stands Out

XenDex offers a powerful suite of features in one seamless interface:

AI Copy Trading – Mirror top-performing trades in real time

– Mirror top-performing trades in real time Lending & Borrowing – Use assets as collateral or lend to earn rewards

– Use assets as collateral or lend to earn rewards Cross-Chain Trading – Swap XRP across Solana, Ethereum, and BNB

– Swap XRP across Solana, Ethereum, and BNB Staking & Yield Farming – Earn passive income through liquidity pools

– Earn passive income through liquidity pools DAO Governance – Vote on platform upgrades and proposals with $XDX



Purchase $XDX At A low Price

Presale buyers will receive exclusive early access to the XenDex platform upon launch.

Final Presale Details

Soft Cap: Filled

Filled Hard Cap: Nearly Filled

Nearly Filled Price: 1.25 XRP = 10 XDX

1.25 XRP = 10 XDX Minimum Buy: 150 XRP

Buy Now Before the Presale Ends: https://xendex.net/presale

Confirmed Exchange Listings After Presale

Some of the confirmed exchanges where $XDX has been confirmed to het listed on include, but not limited to; Binance, Gate.io, MEXC, BitMart, FirstLedger, MagneticX

Thousands have already joined XenDex’s growing Telegram and Twitter communities. With supply dwindling and price pressure rising, this is the final chance to buy low before $XDX hits the open market in just a few days time..

Join the XenDex Community

Website: https://xendex.net

Presale: https://xendex.net/presale

Telegram: https://t.me/xendexcommunity

Twitter/X: https://x.com/xendex_xrp

Docs: https://xdxdocs.gitbook.io

Contact:

Frank Richards

Frank@xendex.net

