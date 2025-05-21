Board of Public Works Approves $4.7 Million for Construction of Park Facilities in Baltimore, Prince George’s, and Other Counties

May 21, 2025

Funding approved for DNR’s Program Open Space -Local projects

Program Open Space – Local provides funds for local communities to provide public outdoor recreation access. Photo by Bob Julia, submitted to 2018 Maryland DNR Photo Contest.

The Board of Public Works today approved more than $4.7 million in grants to local governments from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to construct park facilities in Baltimore, Frederick, Garrett, Prince George’s, and Washington Counties.

Funding through Program Open Space – Local was approved for nine projects including three construction projects worth $2.8 million in Baltimore County. These include a mobility-friendly splash pad at Northwest Regional Park, an exercise pavilion with fitness stations at Fields at Renaissance Park, and a shore path and canoe launch at Fort Howard Veterans Park.

In Prince George’s County, College Park will receive $1.5 million in Program Open Space – Local funds for the city to construct an amphitheater, bandshell, and associated amenities at Duvall Field for community events and performances.

All projects funded are listed in the Board of Public Works May 21, 2025 meeting agenda. The three-member Board of Public Works is composed of Governor Wes Moore, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis and Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman.

Program Open Space – Local provides funding for county and municipal governments for the planning, acquisition, and development of recreational land or facilities. Established under the Department of Natural Resources in 1969, Program Open Space (divided into Local and Stateside programs), along with other state land conservation programs, symbolizes Maryland’s long-term commitment to conserving our natural resources while providing exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities for all citizens. The program is funded by a property transfer tax.

More news on grants approved for Program Open Space Local, Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure, Rural Legacy, and Conservation Reserve Enhancement Permanent Easement programs is available on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Land News webpage.