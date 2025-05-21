Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,345 in the last 365 days.

Official Media Advisory: MADD NTX, Texas Game Wardens to Host Memorial Day Safe Boating Press Conference

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours, 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

DALLAS – Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Texas Game Wardens are partnering to invite media to attend a Memorial Day press conference launching the Safe Summer campaign—a seasonal initiative focused on preventing impaired driving and promoting safety on roads and waterways throughout the summer months.

The press conference will highlight the increased dangers during Memorial Day weekend and offer practical safety tips for families, boaters, party hosts and young drivers. Speakers will issue a call to action as communities prepare for one of the most dangerous travel and party weekends of the year.

This year’s press conference will focus on impaired boating. Alcohol is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating crashes, and Memorial Day marks the start of the high-risk summer boating season. Officials will outline boating while intoxicated (BWI) laws and promote the importance of life jackets, designated operators and safe recreational practices.

Where: Westlake Park at Lake Lewisville, 2000 Main St., Hickory Creek, TX, 75065

When: May 23, 2025, 10 a.m. (Media are asked to arrive at 9:30 a.m.)

Media will have a chance to interview Texas Game Wardens and MADD staff.

RSVP is requested for media who plan to attend. If interested, please RSVP to news@tpwd.texas.gov.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Official Media Advisory: MADD NTX, Texas Game Wardens to Host Memorial Day Safe Boating Press Conference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more