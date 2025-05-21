Official Media Advisory: MADD NTX, Texas Game Wardens to Host Memorial Day Safe Boating Press Conference

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

DALLAS – Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Texas Game Wardens are partnering to invite media to attend a Memorial Day press conference launching the Safe Summer campaign—a seasonal initiative focused on preventing impaired driving and promoting safety on roads and waterways throughout the summer months.

The press conference will highlight the increased dangers during Memorial Day weekend and offer practical safety tips for families, boaters, party hosts and young drivers. Speakers will issue a call to action as communities prepare for one of the most dangerous travel and party weekends of the year.

This year’s press conference will focus on impaired boating. Alcohol is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating crashes, and Memorial Day marks the start of the high-risk summer boating season. Officials will outline boating while intoxicated (BWI) laws and promote the importance of life jackets, designated operators and safe recreational practices.

Where: Westlake Park at Lake Lewisville, 2000 Main St., Hickory Creek, TX, 75065

When: May 23, 2025, 10 a.m. (Media are asked to arrive at 9:30 a.m.)

Media will have a chance to interview Texas Game Wardens and MADD staff.

RSVP is requested for media who plan to attend. If interested, please RSVP to news@tpwd.texas.gov.