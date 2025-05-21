City of Hamilton helping residents prepare for 2025 property taxes during potential postal disruption
HAMILTON, ON – In anticipation of a potential postal disruption, the City of Hamilton has mailed 2025 final property tax bills earlier than usual, between May 7 and May 12, 2025, to ensure residents receive them on time.
The advance mailing will help make sure bills arrive before the payment deadlines of June 30 and September 30, 2025, ahead of the usual early June mailing.
In addition, the City is making ongoing improvements to reduce reliance on traditional mail and make the process easier for residents by:
- Promoting property tax pre-authorized payment plans, with an improved online enrollment portal expected later this year
- Promoting property tax eBilling
- Exploring online tools for secure, on-demand property tax access
- Considering earlier property tax mailing practices that go beyond the 21-day legislative requirement
