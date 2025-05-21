Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,342 in the last 365 days.

City of Hamilton helping residents prepare for 2025 property taxes during potential postal disruption

HAMILTON, ON – In anticipation of a potential postal disruption, the City of Hamilton has mailed 2025 final property tax bills earlier than usual, between May 7 and May 12, 2025, to ensure residents receive them on time.

The advance mailing will help make sure bills arrive before the payment deadlines of June 30 and September 30, 2025, ahead of the usual early June mailing.

In addition, the City is making ongoing improvements to reduce reliance on traditional mail and make the process easier for residents by:

  • Promoting property tax pre-authorized payment plans, with an improved online enrollment portal expected later this year
  • Promoting property tax eBilling
  • Exploring online tools for secure, on-demand property tax access
  • Considering earlier property tax mailing practices that go beyond the 21-day legislative requirement

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

City of Hamilton helping residents prepare for 2025 property taxes during potential postal disruption

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more