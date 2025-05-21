City of Hamilton helping residents prepare for 2025 property taxes during potential postal disruption

HAMILTON, ON – In anticipation of a potential postal disruption, the City of Hamilton has mailed 2025 final property tax bills earlier than usual, between May 7 and May 12, 2025, to ensure residents receive them on time.

The advance mailing will help make sure bills arrive before the payment deadlines of June 30 and September 30, 2025, ahead of the usual early June mailing.

In addition, the City is making ongoing improvements to reduce reliance on traditional mail and make the process easier for residents by: