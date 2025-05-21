Employer Townhall on New Unemployment System (May 29, 2025)
A new unemployment system is coming soon! Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) is modernizing its system to make applying for unemployment benefits easier, faster, and more secure.
For the first time, Iowans will complete the unemployment process from one central location, iowaworks.gov. This system change will take place on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.
This update also impacts employers. IWD will be hosting a town hall for employers on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM, to give an overview of the new system and answer questions. Below you can register for the townhall and also submit questions to the agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.