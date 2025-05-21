Governor Katie Hobbs Announces Members of Arizona’s First AI Steering Committee

This initiative builds on Governor Hobbs’ broader agenda to modernize government, support emerging technologies, and ensure that Arizona remains competitive, innovative, and future-ready. The Steering Committee will hold its first meeting in May and is expected to release initial recommendations by spring 2026.

Committee Members

Lauren Owens, Executive Director of Technology – Agua Fria Union High School District: Lauren Owens is Executive Director of Technology for Agua Fria Union High School District. A Certified Education Technology Leader, she brings expertise in AI integration, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure in K–12 education. Her leadership has earned national recognition, including CoSN’s District Team Leadership Award, and she actively serves on state and national committees advancing equity-focused, student-centered technology policy.

Amanda Markham, Administrator of Innovative Initiatives – Office of the Chief, Phoenix Police Department: Amanda Markham is Administrator of Innovative Initiatives at the Phoenix Police Department. She brings deep experience in public safety, innovation strategy, and ethical technology use in law enforcement. Also an adjunct criminal justice instructor, she is committed to advancing inclusive, data-informed AI practices that strengthen community trust and public outcomes.

Dr. Diana Bowman, Associate Dean and Professor – Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, Arizona State University: Dr. Diana Bowman is Associate Dean at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law and Professor in the College of Global Futures at Arizona State University. Her research explores the legal and policy challenges of emerging technologies and public health. She advises a range of global institutions, including the Australian Government, the World Economic Forum, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). A 2018 Andrew Carnegie Fellow, Dr. Bowman was appointed Honorary Consul for Australia to Arizona in 2025.

Dr. Loretta Cheeks, CEO – DS Innovation & Strong TIES: Dr. Loretta H. Cheeks is a nationally recognized expert in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing. As CEO of DS Innovation and founder of Strong TIES, she brings over 30 years of experience leading system modernization for Fortune 500 companies. A NASA Datanaut and advisor to the U.S. Air Force Mentor-Protégé Program, and founding expert for the National Science and Technology Medals Foundation, she is a trusted voice on AI ethics, STEAM education, and inclusive innovation.

Greg Dawson, Clinical Professor – School of Accountancy, W. P. Carey School of Business, Arizona State University: Greg Dawson is a Clinical Professor at Arizona State University’s W. P. Carey School of Business, where he teaches in data analytics–focused graduate accounting programs. A former Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers and Director at Gartner, he is a published expert on AI in government and consults globally on technology strategy and innovation in the public sector.

Elliott Cheu, Ph.D., Interim Chief Information Officer and Distinguished Professor of Physics – University of Arizona: Dr. Elliott Cheu is Interim Chief Information Officer and a University Distinguished Professor of Physics at the University of Arizona. A leading researcher in particle physics and dark matter, he has held several senior leadership roles at the university, including Interim Senior Vice President for Research. Dr. Cheu is among the most highly cited faculty members at the institution.

Chris Richardson, Advisory Board Member and Independent Consultant: Chris Richardson is a technology strategist with extensive experience in both public and private sectors. He has held senior leadership roles including Chief Information Officer for the Arizona Department of Education, Deputy CIO at Arizona State University, and executive positions at Onsemi and Honeywell. As a venture partner with Monsoon and Emmeline Ventures, he supports responsible AI innovation and early-stage startup growth.

Ryan Johnson, Esq., FIP, Chief Privacy Officer, Vice President and Associate General Counsel – Savvas Learning Company: Ryan Johnson, Esq. is Chief Privacy Officer, Vice President, and Associate General Counsel at Savvas Learning Company. A Fellow of Information Privacy with 25 years of cross-sector experience, he specializes in data protection, cybersecurity, and AI governance. He also serves on the board of Lake Trust Credit Union and is a leading voice in ethical, transparent AI implementation.

Steven G. Zylstra, President and CEO – Arizona Technology Council: Steven G. Zylstra is President and CEO of the Arizona Technology Council and a leading advocate for technology innovation and workforce development in Arizona. With decades of experience advancing public-private partnerships, he is a recognized voice on the ethical deployment of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, across industry and government.

Rob McCright, Section Chief, Liability Management Section – Arizona Attorney General’s Office: Rob McCright is Section Chief of the Liability Management Section at the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. With extensive legal experience in risk management, litigation, and state liability, he brings a critical perspective on the legal and ethical implications of AI adoption in public systems.

Steven Burrell, M.Ed., Ed.S., Ed.D., Chief Information Officer – Northern Arizona University: Dr. Steven Burrell is Chief Information Officer at Northern Arizona University, where he leads digital transformation initiatives that enhance student success, institutional effectiveness, and campus sustainability. With over 40 years of leadership in higher education, he leverages AI, data analytics, and digital twin technologies to advance operational excellence. He serves on several national advisory boards, including the Microsoft Higher Education Advisory Board and EDUCAUSE CIO Advisory Committee, and is a board member of the Sun Corridor Network.

Melissa Armas, Founder and Principal Strategist – AZ Collab: Melissa Armas is the Founder and Principal Strategist of AZ Collab and AI engagement expert with over 20 years of experience in operations, digital innovation, and civic technology. Raised in Venezuela and based in Phoenix, she brings a global lens to inclusive technology adoption. Through AZ Collab, she advises on ethical AI, digital inclusion, and policy-driven innovation across healthcare, education, and the public sector.

Kyle Bowen, Deputy CIO – Arizona State University, Enterprise Technology: Kyle Bowen is Deputy Chief Information Officer at Arizona State University, where he leads AI-driven innovation to advance learning, research, and engagement. With a background in human-centered design and emerging technology, he has also held leadership roles at Penn State and Purdue University. An educator and frequent speaker, he works with partners at all levels to scale technology that supports student success.

Bianca Lochner, Ph.D., Chief Information Officer – City of Scottsdale: Dr. Bianca Lochner is Chief Information Officer for the City of Scottsdale, bringing over 20 years of public sector technology leadership. She has led major digital transformation efforts, including Scottsdale’s AI governance framework, citizen-facing platforms, and automation initiatives. Under her leadership, Scottsdale was named the #1 Digital City in the U.S. by the Center for Digital Government. She brings a future-focused approach to advancing ethical and effective AI in government.

Honorable Bill Gates, Executive Director – ASU Mechanics of Democracy Laboratory and Professor of Practice, Watts College of Public Service and Community Solutions, Arizona State University: Hon. Bill Gates is Director of the ASU Mechanics of Democracy Laboratory and Professor of Practice at Arizona State University’s Watts College of Public Service and Community Solutions. A former Maricopa County Supervisor, he brings deep expertise in public policy, civic technology, and the democratic implications of emerging technologies like AI.

Sandra Watson, President and CEO – Arizona Commerce Authority: Sandra Watson is President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, where she leads statewide efforts to advance economic development, innovation, and emerging technologies. With deep expertise in public-private partnerships, she plays a key role in aligning Arizona’s AI strategy with industry growth and workforce readiness.

J.R. Sloan, State Chief Information Officer – Arizona Department of Administration, Arizona Strategic Enterprise Technology (ASET) Office: J.R. Sloan is the State Chief Information Officer for the Arizona Department of Administration and leads the Arizona Strategic Enterprise Technology (ASET) Office. He oversees statewide IT strategy, innovation, and cybersecurity, and plays a key role in advancing enterprise AI adoption across Arizona’s government systems.

Ryan Murray, Deputy Director, State Chief Information Security Officer – Arizona Department of Homeland Security: Ryan Murray is Deputy Director and State Chief Information Security Officer at the Arizona Department of Homeland Security. He leads the state’s cybersecurity strategy, with a focus on risk management, resilience, and safeguarding data systems as AI and other advanced technologies are integrated into public infrastructure.

Josh Wagner, Chief Data and Analytics Officer – Data and Analytics Office, Arizona Department of Administration: Josh Wagner is Chief Data and Analytics Officer at the Arizona Department of Administration. He leads statewide efforts to harness data and advanced analytics to drive decision-making, improve public services, and responsibly implement AI solutions across government.