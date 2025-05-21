Changes Healing Center Announces Partnership Drive for Housing Instability and Homelessness

Eric Davis and Jeff Gruver of Changes Healing Center announce a partnership initiative for their two-part housing model designed for vulnerable populations across the US and beyond.

Gainesville, Florida, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With over 20 properties across Florida, Jeff Gruver and Eric Davis of Changes Healing Center, a mental health and recovery housing service, are now seeking new partnerships for long-term sustainability. Their near-term goal is to fully transition from their full-time roles as clinicians and social service providers to expanding and maintaining this housing ecosystem. Moving forward with their vision, they are set to impact more lives through providing stable, quality housing while creating a thriving community.

Jeff was working as a Case Manager in a shelter at the time when he encouraged Eric to apply to the same shelter. He received the call for the interview and got selected for the position of Housing First Advocate. With their unique combination of expertise and lived experiences, both Jeff and Eric were quickly promoted to leadership roles.

Beyond their work as clinicians and social service providers, Eric and Jeff have dedicated their lives to developing human-centered housing solutions, addressing a critical gap in the housing system for people suffering from addiction and experiencing homelessness. Changes Healing Center is a recovery service born from a shared vision shaped by their personal experiences overcoming what has been overlooked by the traditional systems of the government. “We bring with us lived experience, nonprofit leadership, and deep community relationships with existing service providers,” states Davis.

Singularity Housing is one of the key housing models that the co-founders conceived while working with the local shelter. The second part of the two-part housing system vision operates with a fresh perspective on property management, focusing on ethical oversight that benefits both tenants and property owners simultaneously.



Singularity Housing LLC

The prime vision of the Singularity Housing models is to provide a shared living environment through their innovative approach to the Single Room Occupancy (SRO) model of housing. In addition to housing, residents are provided with peer support, a pseudo-family environment, and a genuine sense of community. This model, originally a lifeline to men in recovery, has since opened doors for all individuals with fixed income, including elderly people, veterans, people with developmental disabilities, and those impacted by the justice system.

Eric emphasizes, “When people feel appreciated, they will do more than what you expect them to do. Our housing model is not just about putting a roof over someone’s head, it’s about restoring dignity and giving people a real chance to rebuild their lives.”

Jeff adds, “We have faced and experienced the shortfalls of the traditional system, and that is why we created a model that invests in the long-term stability of the people.”

Since the organization’s inception in 2018, the co-founders have self-funded the entire vision under the simple belief and truth, when people feel safe, they succeed in life. The team is now ready to move from part-time to full-time founders and expand their model across the US and globally. “We have done the hard part,” Eric says. “We proved this works. Now we just need the fuel to take it further.”

Being social entrepreneurs and recovery advocates, Jeff and Eric have personally experienced the entire journey from co-occurring mental health and addiction challenges to a whole new status in the community. Their past helps them to work with deep compassion for the people they serve and address the failures in the care and housing system in today’s world.

Furthermore, through his features in podcasts, Eric has opened many conversations on affordable, accessible, and safe housing. “We’ve lived the gaps in the system. We’ve even worked in the shelters and seen people lose hope,” he shares. “Through Changes Healing Center and Singularity Housing, we’re offering these individuals dignity, accountability, and real community.”

Potential investors, funders, and partners who are interested in supporting the vision of Changes Healing Center are encouraged to get in touch directly.

Media Contact

Name: Eric Davis

Email: singularityhousing@gmail.com





