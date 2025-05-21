ActionableOps Launches Ava AI Suite to Help Small Businesses Never Miss a Call

Leawood, KS , May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ActionableOps just released the Ava AI Suite, a set of tools built specifically for small and medium-sized businesses who can’t afford to miss customer connections. This platform solves the daily challenges of handling calls, managing website chats, and monitoring online reviews for businesses in real estate, professional services, and home services.

For small business owners, every missed call potentially means lost revenue. Ava works around the clock to catch those opportunities and free up your time. It’s not just another tech tool—it’s like having a dedicated team member who never takes a day off.

Ava AI Suite is designed to be easy to set up and customize, so businesses can get started quickly without the need for technical expertise. Whether it’s answering after-hours calls, engaging website visitors in real time, or managing online reputation, Ava adapts to your business needs and grows with you.

“Ava AI Suite is a complete solution for small businesses,” said Dale Thomas, Founder of ActionableOps. “Our AI tools are designed to seamlessly integrate into existing operations, providing unparalleled support and efficiency. With Ava, businesses can enhance their customer service without the overhead of additional staffing.”

The Ava AI Suite includes three powerful tools:

Ava Voice AI: Answers every call, schedules appointments, and handles common questions 24/7

Answers every call, schedules appointments, and handles common questions 24/7 Ava Chat AI: Engages website visitors instantly, answering questions and collecting contact information

Engages website visitors instantly, answering questions and collecting contact information Ava Reviews AI: Keeps tabs on your online reviews and helps you respond appropriately

Businesses using Ava typically save 15–20 hours weekly on routine tasks while significantly reducing staffing costs. Many see a 20–30% boost in revenue from captured leads, with the system paying for itself within the first year.

Want to hear Ava in action? Call 913-286-7922 or visit actionableops.com/solutions/ai-voice-receptionists and try the interactive demo. You can test different scenarios and hear exactly how Ava would handle calls for your business. The self-guided demo lets you experience the natural conversation flow that’s impressing customers across industries.

The Ava AI Suite is available now with flexible plans to fit different business needs. Setup takes minutes, not days.



About ActionableOps



ActionableOps empowers small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with tailored AI solutions, simplifying operations and improving customer service. We offer practical tools like AI-powered voice receptionists and automated workflows, focusing on affordability and a clear return on investment for businesses looking to leverage AI without the complexity.

Press inquiries

ActionableOps

https://ActionableOps.com

Dale Thomas

dale@actionableops.com

913-395-9219

11709 Roe Ave Ste D #112 Leawood, KS 66211





