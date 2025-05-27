Geotex Engineering Awards 15 STEM Scholarships to North Texas High School Seniors

Amy Brothers, P.E., Geotex President, awards a STEM scholarship to Denton ISD's Shaniya Ferguson

Geotex's 15 for 15 STEM Scholarship Program, celebrating the firm's 15th Anniversary, awarded scholarships to female high school seniors pursuing STEM degrees.

These young women are talented, driven, and already making an impact in their schools and communities.” — Amy Brothers, P.E., President

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geotex Engineering (Geotex), a leading woman-owned engineering firm specializing in geotechnical engineering and construction materials testing , is proud to announces the completion of its 15 for 15 STEM Scholarship Program, awarding 15 scholarships to female high school seniors pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The final scholarships were awarded on May 15, capping off three weeks of in-person and virtual celebrations across North Texas.Launched in honor of the firm’s 15th anniversary, the 15 for 15 initiative reflects Geotex’s deep-rooted commitment to empowering the next generation of women in engineering and STEM fields — industries where women remain significantly underrepresented.“Meeting these scholarship recipients in person was the most rewarding part of this initiative,” said Amy Brothers, P.E., President of Geotex Engineering. “These young women are talented, driven, and already making an impact in their schools and communities. We are honored to support their next steps and excited to see the contributions they’ll make in STEM and beyond.”Scholarships were presented in partnership with 15 client school districts:Denton ISD, Prosper ISD, Sherman ISD, Denison ISD, Waxahachie ISD, Aubrey ISD, Argyle ISD, Princeton ISD, Royse City ISD, Little Elm ISD, Collinsville ISD, Northwest ISD, Krum ISD, Gainesville ISD, and Mansfield ISD.Among the recipients:Sarah Davenport – Collinsville High School. Ranked first in her class, Sarah is an Academic All-American and Class President. She will attend Texas Tech University to pursue a B.S. in Civil Engineering.Delilah Sardisco – Royse City High School. A top student and tech enthusiast, Delilah built her own PC and works two part-time jobs. She plans to study Electrical Engineering at UT Dallas.Avery McBride – Waxahachie High School. In the top 5% of her class, Avery is captain of her swim team and sits on the Superintendent’s Exec Council. She will major in Architectural Engineering at UT Austin.This milestone initiative not only celebrates Geotex’s 15-year legacy but also reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening the pipeline of future engineers and technical professionals. By supporting these impressive young women at such a pivotal moment in their academic journeys, Geotex hopes to inspire long-term impact — one that extends beyond the classroom and into the engineering profession for years to come.About Geotex Engineering LLCGeotex Engineering, LLC is a woman-owned, DBE-certified engineering firm offering geotechnical engineering and construction materials testing services for education, municipal, water, transportation, and commercial projects. For 15 years, Geotex has helped clients build and enhance schools, roadways, developments, and infrastructure systems in communities across North Texas and Southern Oklahoma. Geotex engineers, project managers, technicians, and testing laboratories maintain extensive industry certifications through comprehensive training and quality assurance programs.For more information about Geotex Engineering, and the firm's ongoing community initiatives, visit geotex-engineering.com

