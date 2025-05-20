Submit Release
DLNR News Release – ADDITIONAL TEMPORARY CLOSURES AT DIAMOND HEAD STATE MONUMENT IN JUNE, May 20, 2025

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

 

DAWN N.S. CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

 

 

ADDITIONAL TEMPORARY CLOSURES AT DIAMOND HEAD STATE MONUMENT IN JUNE

 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 20, 2025

 

HONOLULU – More full-day closures are forthcoming to Diamond Head State Monument (DHSM) next month. The DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP) announces park closures for ongoing rockfall mitigation work from June 17-20 and 24-27 at the popular Oahu landmark.

During these full closures, access to the park will be restricted and no visitors will be allowed entry. Employees will access the crater via the Kapahulu Tunnel between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. A guard will be stationed at the entry gate leading to the tunnel for the duration of the closures.

On Monday June 16 and 23, the park will maintain its current partial closure hours from 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. All other days in June will continue with the current schedule: weekdays with closure at 2 p.m. and weekends with closure at 6 p.m.

DSP appreciates the patience of residents and visitors through this process to create a safer, more enjoyable experience at Diamond Head. The estimated project completion date is July 25, 2025.

 

RESOURCES 

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR) 

HD Video – Diamond Head rockfall mitigation project (February 7, 2025):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/gc90ta4n6a6lj5eic0o3j/Diamond-Head-Rockfall-Mitigation-Project-Feb-07-2025.mov?rlkey=u73490f2pgfgvdpb0xt7wg0mu&st=x0gbw8zh&dl=0

 

Photographs – Diamond Head rockfall mitigation project (February 7, 2025): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/6pdh73bw7fyp6q3q1w33i/ADD0r_r-DVm8ckwfu8y3epY?rlkey=wo20wtocef5w6cr05ozxrv1nz&st=tthorl4v&dl=0

 

Diamond Head State Monument construction operating hours (full schedule):

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dsp/parks/oahu/diamond-head-state-monument/

 

 

Media contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Department of Land and Natural Resources, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-587-0396

Email: [email protected]

