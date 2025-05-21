Edelweiss Pianos Unveils Innovative Piano Configurator for Custom Creations

Empowering Creativity with the New Edelweiss Pianos Configurator

Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelweiss Pianos, a renowned British piano company established in 1975 in Cambridge, UK, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking piano configurator. This innovative tool is designed to revolutionize the way clients interact with their pianos, offering unprecedented control over the design and aesthetic of their instruments.





The new piano configurator is available both online and in-store, allowing customers to craft a bespoke piano that perfectly aligns with their personal vision. By choosing from a wide selection of colors and finishes, clients can now create a piano that is not only a musical instrument but also a unique piece of art that complements their individual style and home decor.

"The launch of our piano configurator marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing personalized and high-quality musical experiences," said Danny Norman, of Edelweiss Pianos. "We believe that every piano should be as unique as the person playing it, and this tool empowers our clients to bring their creative visions to life."

Edelweiss Pianos has long been at the forefront of innovation in the piano industry, known for its Virtuoso self-play system and bespoke creations for clients across the UK, USA, and the Middle East. The introduction of the piano configurator further cements the company's reputation as a leader in combining traditional craftsmanship with modern technology.

Customers interested in exploring the possibilities of the new configurator can visit the Edelweiss Pianos website at https://www.edelweisspianos.com/configure-your-own/ to begin their journey of creating a custom piano that reflects their unique taste and style.

With this launch, Edelweiss Pianos continues to uphold its legacy of excellence and innovation, ensuring that each piano is a masterpiece tailored to the desires of its owner. The configurator is set to transform the piano purchasing experience, making it more interactive and personalized than ever before.





About Edelweiss Pianos



Edelweiss Pianos is a British piano company, founded in 1975 in Cambridge, UK. They produce the Virtuoso self-play system and create bespoke pianos for clients in the UK, USA and the Middle East

Press inquiries

Edelweiss Pianos

https://www.edelweisspianos.com/

Danny Norman

sales@edelweisspianos.com

+44 (0)122 388 1691

The Grand Hall

22-24 Pierce Lane

Fulbourn, Cambridge,

UK, CB21 5DL





